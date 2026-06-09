BREAKING: Jury Sentences Karmelo Anthony

Unfortunately, Austin Metcalf’s killer, Karmelo Anthony, will not be serving life in prison, and he will be eligible for parole in less than 20 years.

From Fox News contributor and attorney Paul Mauro:

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Jury sentenced Karmelo Anthony to 35 years behind bars. He will be eligible for parole after half time served. He faced up to 99 years in prison. Jury also found NO “sudden passion” mitigation. — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) June 10, 2026

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) expressed the opinion of many Americans:

Karmelo Anthony deserves the death penalty.



Anything less is unacceptable. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) June 9, 2026

For thousands of years, both the Jewish and Christian standards were that if someone murders another person in cold blood, deliberately and without any justification of self-defense, that killer’s life is forfeit. This is a just and biblically based penalty. Unfortunately, in the modern age, far too many juries and judges have a tendency to feel sympathy for killers, particularly if they happen to be very young, like Karmelo Anthony.

True, Anthony will spend most of the best years of his life in prison, but he will still likely be out of jail long before he grows old. Meanwhile, Austin Metcalf is dead, he never had his chance at life, and his family — including his twin brother — will never see him again. Hunter Metcalf held his brother as Austin died.Hunter had to receive Austin’s diploma for him at what should have been a joyful double graduation, but instead became a heartbreaking reminder of how much both Austin and Hunter lost.

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Just after the killing, mother Meghan Metcalf sobbed, “My son is gone, and I don't really have words… If I could say anything to the nation, I would say to make sure that you just hug your babies tight, because you don't know when [is] the last time you get to do it.” Hunter described Austin’s heart-wrenching death: “I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too."

Before the Karmelo Anthony murder trial, there was a completely fabricated narrative that wasn’t presented in court. In reality, what seemed like a complex situation was actually quite simple. The force used was excessive, and there was no group attacking Karmelo. This was the… — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) June 9, 2026

Yes, I think Karmelo Anthony should have received the death penalty. He deliberately stabbed a stranger to death, simply for pointing out that he was in the wrong seat. Afterwards, neither Anthony nor his family showed any remorse, as they used the large amount of funds they raised online for an expensive home relocation and tried to frame Anthony as a victim. Anthony was a thug (see below) surrounded by adults who enabled his violent behavior both before and after it turned deadly.

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I’ll bet half the people interested in the Austin Metcalf murder trial have no idea who this might be. If they only watch junk news like CBS, etc., it’s closer to 100%. pic.twitter.com/WRWajxCDNN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2026

Thirty-five years in jail with parole possibility half-way through is not proportionate to the crime.

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