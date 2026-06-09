Black Americans Who Support the Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Radical black leftists — and a few counter-protestor white supremacists — are calling for racial violence and deadly hatred outside the courthouse where Karmelo Anthony received his fully deserved murder verdict for stabbing Austin Metcalf. But some of the most frank condemnations of the rioters, and most positive endorsements of the verdict, came from black commentators and legal experts.

Advertisement

Activist and political advisor CJ Pearson is tired of being told his opinions should depend on the skin color of criminals:

“As a Black man, how can you not empathize with Karmelo Anthony?”



Well, for one, because I’m Black. Not a murderer.



Let’s start there. — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) June 9, 2026

Lawyer Sholdon Daniels, who practices law in the Texas county where the Anthony trial happened, has had a whole series of brutally honest posts about the guilty verdict. In one post, he wrote, “I practice law in Collin County, Texas. Karmelo Anthony will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison. As he should. He murdered that boy because he was raised to hate white people and to view himself as a victim in every situation. It’s a culture thing.”

Later, Daniels doubled down. “He [Anthony] was bold enough to stab a kid in the chest—killing him. But he wasn’t man enough to look at the images of his victim’s body during trial. Anyone with a son or a brother should be thankful he was convicted of murder. That could’ve been someone you loved,” he exclaimed.

For Our VIPs: SPLC Says Pro-Lifers Are Racist. Rep. Gill Reveals Black Genocide by Abortion.

Advertisement

Daniels observed the importance of deterrence via a clear verdict: “The jury should also send a message to these other kids to stop treating life like it is worthless or we will make your life worthless as you rot away in a jail cell.”

Don’t forget that Anthony’s parents used some of the money they fundraised for his case to relocate to an expensive new house. They, like their son, showed no sense of shame for what he had done. Anthony’s school even rewarded him with a diploma AFTER the murder and treated Metcalf’s mother disrespectfully. All the adults around Anthony encouraged him in his horrific behavior.

Karmelo Anthony isn’t the first and he won’t be the last young man to throw his life away like this so long as we allow these democrats to keep pushing this divisive victimhood narrative in America.



Next headline loading….😞 — Sholdon Daniels (@SholdonDaniels) June 9, 2026

Speaker and policing consultant Deon Joseph also pointed to the ridiculousness of mourning Anthony just because he was born black. “I’m going to wrap this Karmelo Anthony case up in just a few words. No. You cannot stab someone in the heart for pushing you. Race was not a factor. Poor choices were. Good talk,” he posted dryly.

Advertisement

Similarly, pastor Jordan Wells stated, “This is an open-and-shut case. Without the politics and racial tension being forced into it, everyone would see the facts clearly: Karmelo Anthony killed that boy.”

🚨Karmelo Anthony is GUILTY.🚨



As a teacher of 10 years and a Black Christian man, I’m removing ALL racial bias and calling it straight:

He brought a weapon to school — that alone is an automatic crime and grounds for expulsion. Then he put himself in the wrong place at the… pic.twitter.com/N0duDQpruu — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) June 4, 2026

Fortunately, justice did prevail.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and during a midterm election year, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.