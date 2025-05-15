Austin Metcalf’s Mom Disrespected by Son’s Killer’s School District

High school star athlete Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony were both students of Frisco ISD schools when Anthony stabbed Metcalf to death in April at a track meet. Instead of choosing to honor and respect Metcalf and his family, the school district is awarding accused murderer Anthony his diploma and allegedly refusing to respond with any empathy to pleas from Metcalf’s mother.

Republican precinct chair and investigative journalist Sarah Fields reported that Austin’s grieving mother, Meghan Metcalf, emailed Frisco Independent School District (ISD) on April 17 to address a rumor that has since materialized: Anthony is being awarded his diploma with “full credit” while under house arrest for fatally stabbing Austin. The district did not reply for nearly a month and then only sent a form-style letter claiming district policy behooved them to run cover for a killer. Our society is sick.

Based on screenshots Fields shared of the original email, Meghan asked, “I would urge you to make sure that you do not change your mind” on the decision to expel Anthony, heartbreakingly adding, “My son, Austin, will NEVER be able to graduate. This person [Anthony] will have the opportunity to get his GED at a later time because he is still living. I would strongly request that you do not allow them to sway your ruling and keep him from being able to graduate from the Frisco ISD schools we hold so dear.”

On April 17th, Meghan Metcalf, the mother of Austin Metcalf, emailed Frisco ISD, begging them not to allow Karmelo Anthony to graduate. Her email is heartbreaking to read.



Frisco ISD refused to respond.



She sent a follow-up email on May 13th, nearly a month later, demanding a…

Sadly, the race-baiting criminals won out. And as of May 13, Meghan Metcalf still had not received a response, based on the screenshots. “Someone needs to respond to me! This is unacceptable!” she wrote in frustration.

Finally, in response to that second email, the district reportedly wrote back to “Ms. Metcalf” (they couldn’t even get her prefix right) supposedly to explain why it hadn’t responded before. The only slightly respectful touch was “I apologize for the lack of response,” and it was all downhill from there. The district asserted it could not tell Mrs. Metcalf about its decision because “student privacy laws” prevent “comment on any individual student.”

The district rambled about “review[ing] the situation and decid[ing] whether disciplinary action is appropriate,” as if no murder were involved. Most of the email was mere form repetition of supposed district policy, concluding with the claim, “In cases where a student has completed all graduation requirements and is facing expulsion, Frisco ISD typically gives the option of early graduation… they are eligible to receive a diploma.” Except that this student stabbed an innocent boy to death and has been living high off fundraised donations ever since, with no sign of repentance.

According to Fields, a Metcalf family friend subsequently wrote the district, “What policy does Frisco ISD have that allows a student to take the life of another student and still walk away with a diploma? Is there no honor in receiving a diploma in this school district? What precedent are you setting for the future of Frisco ISD? To me, you are setting one that tells students that violence and murder will be tolerated and rewarded.”

The friend asked if Next Generation Action Network activist and reported felon Dominique Alexander’s false accusations of racism were what actually determined the district to award Anthony his degree. The friend also criticized the district for its unfeeling response to Mrs. Metcalf, with no condolences or acknowledgment of her pain. “Those closest to the Metcalf family have not looked to glorify his loss or push any agenda,” unlike Anthony’s shameless family.

“Austin Metcalf will not be afforded the opportunity to attend Frisco ISD for his senior year. He won’t be given the chance to excel in the classroom or on the football field. He won’t get to go on college visits to continue his higher education. Austin Metcalf will not be walking across the stage in May 2026 with his classmates and best friends to receive his high school diploma,” the friend emphasized.

As the friend eloquently said, “His life mattered.”

