Beloved Teen Athlete Brutally Murdered at Track Meet. The Reason Is Horrifying.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Metcalf, a talented and hard-working high school athlete, was preparing for college. But he’ll never make it there now, as he was viciously stabbed to death on April 2 at a track meet.

Austin was a football star at his Frisco, Texas, high school and was attending a track and field championship Wednesday when he told another school’s athlete, Karmelo Anthony, that he was sitting in the wrong seat. Karmelo then abruptly drew a knife and brutally stabbed Austin through the heart. The teen victim’s twin brother, Hunter, desperately rushed to Austin’s assistance, but Austin died in Hunter’s arms, according to the New York Post.

Commenting on the heart-trending tragedy, the devastated Hunter Metcalf told WFAA, “I tried to whip around as fast as I could. I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.” It was too late by then. The Metcalfs had never met Anthony before, Hunter declared.

“It really was under 30 seconds, this altercation. I never met this kid in my life,” Hunter insisted. “We asked him to move. He started getting aggressive and talking reckless. And my brother stepped in and said, ‘You need to move.’ And [Anthony’s] like, ‘Make me move,’” Hunter continued. “All of the sudden, he grabbed his backpack.” Anthony pulled out a knife and drove it into Austin’s heart.

Hunter called their parents, and father Jeff Metcalf arrived to find a bloody Austin lying on a gurney, not breathing, the New York Post reported. “They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Jeff said.

“I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder,” the heartbroken father ended.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Collin County Jail, with bail set at $1 million. The grieving father questioned Anthony’s upbringing and parents as he forgave his son’s alleged killer. “I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up [became angry and aggressive]. This is murder,” Jeff Metcalf said.

With extraordinary generosity and charity, Jeff added, “You know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family.” In stark contrast, Anthony’s father is already defending his murderous son and denying he was an aggressor, per the New York Post.

Austin Metcalf was remembered as a star linebacker who had garnered attention from schools as he dreamed of playing football in college. He was recently voted his team’s Most Valuable Player and held a 4.0 GPA, according to a GoFundMe organized by his father.

Jeff Metcalf praised his son, “He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. We will all remember him for the way he impacted others’ lives.”

It is disturbing to note that the mainstream media is considerably less disturbed by the horrific murder of Austin Metcalf than it was over the drug-induced deaths of serial criminals George Floyd and Jordan Neely. Of course, Austin is not a “person of color,” and his killer is. Just like the media doesn’t care about black Americans shot in Chicago by other black men, it doesn’t care about white murder victims. The media only wants to cover tragedies it sees as providing political capital.

