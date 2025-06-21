Trump Warns Iran Against Retaliation

President Donald Trump was deadly serious when he warned the nation of Iran against retaliation.

America is not a paper tiger under Donald Trump, and the president minced no words in his Truth Social statement promising devastating consequences if Iran tries to hit the U.S. or American troops:

Advertisement

ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

As my colleague Matt Margolis reported, Trump also addressed the nation from the White House, stating, “A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.”

Trump aims simply to destroy nuclear capabilities for “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

The Four Horsemen of American Exceptionalism… pic.twitter.com/nWFoQbhVpi — SAL (@Subaru_Sal) June 22, 2025

Related: ‘God Bless America’: Netanyahu Praises Trump for Iran Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump, “Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed.”

Advertisement

Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, posted earlier today, “Palestine is a central issue to us, and the victory of Palestinians is something that’s definite.” A nation of Palestine has never existed, of course, but Khamenei likes to pretend that there was a nation of Palestine before the modern rebirth of the ancient Jewish state of Israel, so that he can try to legitimize his goal of wiping out Israelis to institute a Muslim dictatorship instead. One wonders if Khamenei is feeling quite so confident about the victory of either “Palestine” (i.e., Iranian proxy Hamas) or Iran after today’s events.

Earlier this week, Khamenei posted that Iran would win this conflict through Allah’s aid, but the demon-“god” appears to be missing in action right now. The ayatollah pontificated, “‘And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the All-Wise’ (Quran 3:126). And Almighty God will certainly, definitely grant victory to the Iranian nation, to the truth, and to the side that is in the right, God willing.”

I’m siding with George Santos on this one, as Santos replied: “I hope you are on your knees getting your affairs in order with Allah. I hope he abandons you for all the evil you have done to the people of Iran! You are a Monster!”

Advertisement

Trump warned Khamenei earlier this week, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Let us pray to the true God — who is most certainly not Allah — that the days of the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime are numbered.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Iran conflict. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.