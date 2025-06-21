Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Strike

In a forceful and quick address from the White House on Saturday evening, President Donald Trump confirmed the United States carried out what he called “massive precision strikes” on three of Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump began. “Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.”

The president said the mission’s objective was clear: to eliminate Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium and to remove the looming nuclear threat posed by “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump declared. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Calling out Tehran’s long history of anti-American aggression, Trump pointed to decades of Iranian-backed violence in the region. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” he warned.

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America, death to Israel.’ They’ve been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty,” the president said. “We lost over a thousand people, and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate.”

Trump also singled out the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, responsible for directing much of Iran’s terror strategy. “In particular, so many were killed by their General Qasem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue.”

He then praised U.S.-Israeli cooperation, personally thanking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he described as unprecedented collaboration. “We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before,” Trump said. “We’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

He also commended the Israeli military and lavished praise on American service members. “Most importantly, I wanna congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.”

The president reserved special acknowledgment for military leadership: “I also wanna congratulate the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Razin’ Caine — spectacular general — and all of the brilliant military minds involved in this attack.”

But Trump made clear that if Iran fails to change course, the U.S. is prepared to go further. “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” he said. “Remember, there are many targets left.”

“Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill,” Trump warned. “Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

Touting the unmatched capabilities of American forces, Trump added, “There’s no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight, not even close. There has never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago.”

He concluded the address by announcing a Pentagon briefing scheduled for the following morning and offering a prayerful message. “Tomorrow, Gen. Caine, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will have a press conference at 8 a.m. [Eastern] at the Pentagon,” Trump said. “I wanna just say we love You, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East, God bless Israel, and God bless America. Thank you very much.”

BREAKING: President Trump says Iran's nuclear facilities have been "totally obliterated." pic.twitter.com/doentvmWLS — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 22, 2025

