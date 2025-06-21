Here’s How The White House Pulled Off a Flawless Strike on Iran

In a stunning display of military precision and secrecy, the Trump administration executed a flawless bombing campaign on Iran’s key nuclear sites, showcasing the unmatched capabilities of America’s stealth arsenal and the discipline of a White House that kept the entire operation under wraps until the last bomb dropped.

“This is an operation… in the last 18 years since I’ve been at the Pentagon, I’ve never seen such operational security,” reported Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, clearly impressed. “There was nobody speaking about this, any of the preparations. There was a complete lockdown, almost a blackout of information for the last few days.”

The operation, centered around B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, targeted three critical uranium enrichment facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. These heavily fortified underground sites, long seen as invulnerable to conventional strikes, were each hit with 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrators — bunker-busting bombs that only the U.S. Air Force is capable of deploying at this level.

“All eyes were looking west towards Guam and the B-2s that took off… late last night,” Griffin explained, describing a well-crafted deception campaign. While attention was focused on aircraft heading toward the Pacific, “it’s possible that… there was another package of squadron of B-2s that were flying east from Whiteman.”

That ruse worked perfectly. The actual bombers likely launched from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and flew a grueling 30-hour round trip to Iran and back, refueled midair via a massive, multi-continent aerial bridge that stretched across Europe and the Middle East.

“Those B-2 bombers… it’s about a 15-hour trip from Whiteman in Missouri, uh, to the Middle East to Iran,” Griffin noted. “They are out of danger tonight. They are not in Iranian airspace anymore according to the president.”

The strikes were not only tactically effective but symbolically potent. Previous attempts, including recent Israeli strikes, had failed to neutralize Iran’s hardened sites. But on this night, America finished the job.

“At least two bombs at each two entrances” of Fordow were dropped, Griffin said, confirming that “at least two B-2s were involved over Fordow,” although she suspects more. Natanz, a site Israel had repeatedly tried to penetrate, was successfully hit by another MOP. And in the south, Isfahan — another high-value facility — was also struck.

Griffin emphasized that this level of coordination, secrecy, and impact is simply not possible for any other nation: “Only the U.S. military has this kind of weaponry and this capability. No other country in the world could’ve carried off what occurred tonight.”

What makes this strike even more impressive is the total absence of leaks — a rarity in Washington. “There were no leaks about the timing,” she said. Even with flight radar tools catching glimpses of activity, “nobody really expected that it would take place this evening.”

According to Griffin, conditions were ideal for stealth warfare: “If you looked at the moon schedule… it was a waning crescent and… almost a new moon… very, very dark over Iran tonight, and you need that in order to bomb.”

This was a textbook example of modern military dominance, carried out without fanfare and without failure. President Trump’s national security team kept a tight lid on preparations, executed with surgical precision, and delivered a message the mullahs in Tehran can’t ignore.

As Griffin put it, “No other country in the world could've carried off what occurred tonight, uh, at those three uranium enrichment sites in Iran.”

