Leave it to a filthy, swamp-wiggling communist to destroy people's lives, then ask for money to fix the intentional damage he caused, using policies that, magically, promote further communism.

Advertisement

Do communists create problems? Let's ask the machines:

SAVE THE ROBOT—WHAT DOES AI HAVE TO SAY? Introduction of Policies with Unintended Consequences: Once in power, communist regimes have implemented policies, such as the collectivization of agriculture and centralized command economies, that sometimes led to unforeseen difficulties or even severe crises, such as economic disruption and famine.

Offering Solutions to Self-Created Problems: When these problems emerge, the communist leadership would then introduce corrective measures or reforms aimed at addressing the difficulties, such as introducing limited market mechanisms or adjusting policies, When these problems emerge, the communist leadership would then introduce corrective measures or reforms aimed at addressing the difficulties, such as introducing limited market mechanisms or adjusting policies, according to the Stanford Report

California's sartorial socialist governor, Gavin Newsom, has visited some serious havoc on the mental health of his state's young male constituents, and now wants loads of cabbage to "fix" the carnage he wrought. But if you're a commie-dodger like me, you can already likely smell a stinky badger in the perfume aisle.

FACT-O-RAMA! In 1963, the 45 goals of communism for America were entered into Congress. Let's focus on goal #39: Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals.

I would add this: When the communists control the mental health world, they will decide what is/isn't a mental health issue. They will then use communist methods to "fix" the problem, which is what I believe is happening with Newsom's current codswallop.

Advertisement

Newsom recently called for millions of dollars to be spent "in response to what experts say is a growing crisis of loneliness and depression among boys and young men."

You mean the communist experts sent to dominate the psychiatric world? Let's check!

Here we have a darling of Operation Mockingbird, the New York Times, telling us that "experts" have found that young American men are going cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, due in part to the following:

In the United States, researchers say several economic and social changes have combined to change boys’ and men’s trajectories. School has changed in ways that favor girls, and work has changed in ways that favor women. Boys are often seen as troublemakers, and men have heard that masculinity is “toxic.”

Correction: Men are told that masculinity is "toxic" by blue-haired, testicle-hating harpies hell-bent on destroying the nuclear family. The MAGA crew has nothing to do with this man-squelching hysteria.

Check out this woke minefield that the mental bellyflops at Healthline danced through to define "toxic masculinity":

“Toxic masculinity” (sometimes called “harmful masculinity”) is often used as a catch-all term for the behaviors of men and masculine folks.In reality, though, there’s plenty of room for someone to be masculine without being toxic or engaging in behavior that’s dangerous or hurtful.So, what does the phrase actually mean? Generally, toxic masculinity is an adherence to the limiting and potentially dangerous societal standards set for men and masculine-identifying people.Before we unpack the ins and outs of toxic masculinity, it’s important to understand that masculinity is not inherently bad or toxic. The same goes for men and male-identifying people. Common traits Traits of toxic masculinity include themes of: unconditional physical toughness

showing physical aggression

being unwilling to share emotions

showing discrimination toward people who aren’t heterosexual

practicing hyper independence

exhibiting sexual aggression or violence

exhibiting anti-feminist behavior

championing heterosexuality as the unalterable norm

being violent

being dominant

having emotional insensitivity Toxic masculinity typically shows up within men and masculine-identified folks, but it can be upheld by anyone.

Advertisement

Whoa! I count four different ways to say "male-identifying people," not to mention suggesting that "hyper" dominance is a bad thing. This flapdoodle you've just read also obeisantly bends the knee to the LGBTFBI community several times.

But getting back to my initial point, the communists running the Democratic Party are solely responsible for telling masculine men that they are bad, and thus, allegedly, helping to make them "mentally ill."

The Times then turns to mental health "expert" Niobe Way for more proof that young men are suffering and need some Newsom-style help.

Who is Niobe Way? I smell a hippy!

According to the highly left-leaning Aspen Institute:

Niobe Way is a professor of Developmental Psychology and the founder of the Project for the Advancement of Our Common Humanity at New York University (PACH; pach.org). She is also past President of the Society for Research on Adolescence (SRA). She received her doctorate from Harvard University and completed an NIMH postdoc at Yale University. Her work focuses on culture, context, and human development, with a particular focus on how cultural ideologies influence social and emotional development among adolescents in American and Chinese contexts. She has authored nearly a hundred publications, and her research is regularly featured in mainstream media outlets.

FACT-O-RAMA! The aforementioned PACH oozes "woke." So much so that their team doesn't include any toxically masculine white guys.

Advertisement

Now let's clown-slap the lizardly Newsom.

“Too many young men and boys are suffering in silence, disconnected from community, opportunity, and even their own families,” Newsom declared last week. “This action is about turning that around.”

Once again, we see the destructive forces of the Democratic Party at work.

Newsom attacks the "disconnection" between young men and "community, opportunity, and even their own families."

Disconnection from community: You mean like locking down young people over a virus that 99.5% of Americans would survive?

Social worker Evy Lowe stated, "Most of the boys and young men she has worked with have become more anxious due to persistent loneliness and isolation from the Covid-19 pandemic."

Democrats, like Newsom, enforced those Draconian lockdown rules.

Disconnection from opportunity: California has the third-highest unemployment rate of all 50 states when you exclude Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Newsom's $20 minimum wage law has cost California more than 22,600 fast-food jobs, where young people frequently begin their work careers, in just one year. Also, the tsunami of state-approved shoplifting has caused stores to curtail their business hours or close down permanently. That means fewer jobs and fewer hours for those fortunate enough to be working.

Disconnection from families: More from the 45 goals of communism!

Goal #40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. Goal # 41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks, and retarding of children to the suppressive influence of parents.

Advertisement

Communists bend their soulless selves to keep kids from the guidance and nurturing of a family unit.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DOA) stated, on July 4 no less, that the family unit is "an inherently repressive, racist, and heterosexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism."

Why would they say something so stupid? Because the nuclear family is a direct threat to the success of communism.

FACT-O-RAMA! Newsom is worried about suicide, yet California has one of the lowest suicide rates in the United States.

This EDSource.com article promoting Newsom's commie plan to push commie answers to problems caused by communist dogma dutifully tells us — four times — that black boys and men will always suffer more than any other race, even in the commie utopia of California. Also, Newsom is going to need piles o' cash to undo the damage he and the Democratic Party have incurred on California's young men. What could go wrong?

RELATED: So Gavin Newsom Wants To Be President? Let's Look at the California Governor's Record.

RELATED: Obsessed: California Democrats Want Another $20 Million to Enforce Gig Job-Killer AB5

RELATED: California’s Disastrously Run College Financial Aid Program Is Filled With Fake “ChatGPT" Students

Newsom spent $24 billion to "fix" homelessness in California, and guess what happened: 32% more people became homeless. And worse, no one knows where all that cabbage was spent.

Advertisement

Do communists steal money?

This reminds me of how Chirlane McCray, the wife of then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, blew $900 million on "mental health initiatives" but has no idea where the cheddar went.

What have we learned?

We have learned that communists will pretend to help the "downtrodden," but, in reality, they just use every problem, especially the problems they create, to line their pockets and those of their fellow travellers, and spread more communism. They will use their "experts" to say whatever they are told, and will rely on the Operation Mockingbird media to vomitously spew their propaganda.

Remember, to the Bolshevik swine class, the issue is never the issue; the issue is always the revolution.

Advertisement

Are you sick of Democrats robbing the treasury while simultaneously gavaging Marxism down our throats? Then FIGHT BACK!

The filthy communists won't stop until the entire nation looks like California: high unemployment, rampant crime and shoplifting, an exploding homeless population, and wealthy communists laughing all the way to the bank.

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior and keep the truth at your fingertips. We are in a cultural war and can't win without all hands on deck. #ThisIsNotADrill

Hold on. I MIGHT be able to save you a few dollars.

"Dear editors, can we throw these new warriors a deal on a VIP membership, which will get them LOADS of groovy, VIP content AND keep free speech free?

The editors: "Of course! How does 60% off sound? Use the promo code FIGHT to unlock the discount."

Thank you, editors!

Now you have NO EXCUSE. Get into the fight NOW!