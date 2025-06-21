BREAKING: Trump Announces U.S. Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites [UPDATES]

Chris Queen | 8:09 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

UPDATE, 9:19 p.m. Eastern: Iran is threatening the U.S.

Advertisement

UPDATE, 9:03 p.m. Eastern: The president spoke to Sean Hannity:

UPDATE, 8:28 p.m. Eastern: The president will address the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern:

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m. Eastern: Open Source Intel confirms that the attack was successful.

Original article:

President Donald Trump made an announcement on Truth Social on Saturday evening that the U.S. has completed a successful attack on key nuclear sites in Iran:

We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Advertisement

As his post notes, one of the sites destroyed in the attack is Fordow, the crown jewel of Iran's nuclear program. Located deep in a mountain near Tehran, Fordow was considered a site that would be difficult to damage or destroy without bombs that only the U.S. possesses.

The president spoke earlier this week about the importance of an outcome in which Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

"We're not looking for a ceasefire. We're looking for a total and complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon," he said in remarks at the White House. "I don't want to get involved, either, but I've been saying for 20 years — maybe longer — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon." 

"They'd use it. I believe they'd use it," he added, referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran. "They should've made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should've made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it."

Saturday's action by the U.S. military follows days of attacks from the Israeli Air Force and Mossad operations, which have severely damaged Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more updates as information becomes available.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an editor and columnist at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Recommended

Trump Bombed Iran, So We May Soon Know How Many Terrorist Sleeper Cells Came into America Under Biden Mark Tapscott
Dems FREAK OUT Over 'Unrecognizable' White House Rose Garden, But Wait 'til They Find Out What's Next Victoria Taft
Barack Obama Lets the Mask Slip Again Robert Spencer
Now We Know Why the Minnesota Assassin Story Disappeared Overnight Matt Margolis
Is Tim Walz Trying to Get More Lawmakers Killed? Matt Margolis
The Unlikely Alliance That Just Declared War on Drug Middlemen David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Why I Trust Trump on Iran
Trump Announces Rwanda-Congo Peace Treaty
Why Does Iran Hate Israel?
Advertisement