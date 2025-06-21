BREAKING: Trump Announces U.S. Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites [UPDATES]

UPDATE, 9:19 p.m. Eastern: Iran is threatening the U.S.

Iranian State TV: “Every American citizen or military in the region is now a legitimate target.” — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

UPDATE, 9:03 p.m. Eastern: The president spoke to Sean Hannity:

Sean Hannity just spoke with POTUS and reports: Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 22, 2025

TRUMP TO NEWS AGENCY: "THIS WAS AN AMAZING SUCCESS TONIGHT." — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 22, 2025

UPDATE, 8:28 p.m. Eastern: The president will address the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern:

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m. Eastern: Open Source Intel confirms that the attack was successful.

A U.S. official tells Reuters that B-2 bombers took part in the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. https://t.co/MvZZQ4yqwu pic.twitter.com/huczxthHPX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

Fordow is gone. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 21, 2025

Original article:

President Donald Trump made an announcement on Truth Social on Saturday evening that the U.S. has completed a successful attack on key nuclear sites in Iran:

We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

As his post notes, one of the sites destroyed in the attack is Fordow, the crown jewel of Iran's nuclear program. Located deep in a mountain near Tehran, Fordow was considered a site that would be difficult to damage or destroy without bombs that only the U.S. possesses.

The president spoke earlier this week about the importance of an outcome in which Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

"We're not looking for a ceasefire. We're looking for a total and complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon," he said in remarks at the White House. "I don't want to get involved, either, but I've been saying for 20 years — maybe longer — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

"They'd use it. I believe they'd use it," he added, referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran. "They should've made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should've made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it."

Saturday's action by the U.S. military follows days of attacks from the Israeli Air Force and Mossad operations, which have severely damaged Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more updates as information becomes available.

