The Morning Briefing: GOP Will Hit the Lottery if AOC Is Dems' 2028 Nominee

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (It's the final week of preparation for the whirlwind book tour, and the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is distributing Vincent Price bobbleheads to disenfranchised Bolivian cheese mongers.)
During my daily, work-related wanderings through the digital insane asylums in the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post, I see a lot of lefty hot takes about the supposed sad states of the Trump presidency, MAGA, and the GOP in general. Who knew we were struggling so much on this side of the aisle?
As I wrote just before Christmas in a VIP column, we're doing just fine over here,
The Democrats are good at creating a fictional narrative about themselves and getting their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to keep the story going. They keep telling themselves that the Republicans are a mess because it makes them feel like they've got a better shot at taking back the White House in 2028. They can't be getting that feeling when they look at the clown car that they've got driving towards the primaries. They won't publicly admit that it's a mess, but deep down, they know.
This is from a post that my Townhall colleague Joseph Chalfant wrote yesterday:
📊 2028 National Democratic Primary— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 13, 2026
🟦 Harris 39%
🟦 Newsom 21%
🟦 AOC 10%
🟦 Buttigieg 7%
🟦 Shapiro 7%
🟦 Kelly 6%
🟦 Whitmer 4%
🟦 Pritzker 3%
🟦 Beshear 1%
🟦 Ossoff 1%
——
Hypothetical RCV round
🟦 Kamala Harris 56%
🟦 Gavin Newsom 44%@focaldataHQ | 2/10 | 1,148 pic.twitter.com/rSsCBBzLu4
I like to dream big, but I think it's a bit much to ask that the Democrats be stupid enough to actually nominate Kamala Harris. It's one thing for them to rally around her when she was forced on them, another entirely to be so deluded that they choose her. It's probably safe to assume that she won't be hanging on up there in the top spot.
Gavin Newsom has essentially been running for president for a year already, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been uncharacteristically coy thus far. Or maybe we've just been distracted because Jasmine Crockett didn't shut up once during the first 10 1/2 months of 2025. AOC finally stepping out and dipping her pedicured toes in the test waters, and it's not going well.
As we discussed yesterday, Europe isn't the safe haven for braindead Dems that it once was. Squeaky is the latest Democrat to faceplant at the Munich Security Conference. This is from Sarah:
"It is not a remark on who Maduro was as a leader. He canceled elections. He was an anti-democratic leader," she said. "That doesn't mean that we can kidnap a head of state and engage in acts of war just because a nation is below the equator."
First of all, he was not a head of state. Even the Joe Biden administration recognized that, but all of that aside, someone get this chick a map. No part of Venezuela is below the equator. It runs through other South American countries — Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador — but Venezuela is to the north of the line. I guess all those countries look alike to some people.
It gets better. My RedState colleague Nick Arama shared this in a VIP post:
AOC mocks Rubio: "My favorite part is he said cowboys are rooted in Spain. Uhhh, speak to Mexicans & African slaves!"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2026
Spain introduced horses to Mexico pic.twitter.com/xHt1jZCoSi
This has been AOC's shtick all along: she says something that she assumes is clever to an audience that's dumber than she is and, quite literally, no one is the wiser. She got no pushback from the crowd for either of the above paste-eater mean girl quips. In limited public doses, or on her social media feeds, this has worked well for her. The relentless pace and exposure of a presidential campaign can magnify the unfortunate habits, though.
There are a lot of people out there who truly believe that AOC has a great shot at being the Democratic nominee in 2028. Remember, the Democrats are still all-in on diversity and Gavin Newsom is whiter than a Kennedy clan gathering in an Antarctic blizzard. I still think that's a hurdle he can't clear, especially given the Dems' deep desire to get a woman elected president.
When looking at the list of the likely potential Democratic nominees, America's Dumbest Bartender stands out with the most diversity cred. She's a good fundraiser too. Her odds are going to start looking better as we get closer to 2028 and Democrats laugh Kamala Harris off the stage and hit Newsom with an oversized race card.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be a dream nominee...for the Republicans. The harder she works to appear brilliant, more ignorant she proves herself to be. The Republican National Committee can just keep pulling clips from her speeches for campaign ads. And imagine her giggling her way through a debate with either JD Vance or Marco Rubio. That brain cell of her is going to have a rough time of it.
So, you go, girl. I may even send your campaign a few bucks now and then.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
An animal world representation of so many parties I went to in the '80s.
So much going on here.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/44r9UzfCJp— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 16, 2026
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Maybe the Shortest Path to Mars Requires a 240,000-Mile Detour
Tim Allen Says Reading the Bible Changed Him — Now He’s Going Back for More
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Welp, Here Comes the 'Death Spiral'
If I say it's safe to surf this beach...We've Lost a Great One: Robert Duvall Dead at 95
Obama Walks Back Alien Admission After Interview Clip Goes Viral
Mass Shooting at Rhode Island School Hockey Game
QUELLE SURPRISE! BREAKING: Rhode Island Hockey Game Shooter Identified as ‘Transgender’
Franzia for everyone! There’s No Meltdown Like a Hillary Meltdown. This Is Her ‘Best Of’ Album.
Bigger paddy wagon time. Illegal Alien Kills Someone While Fleeing ICE
Trump Advisor Talks ‘Goldilocks Economy,’ Biggest Rebate in U.S. History
‘Green’ Ideology a Force for African Oppression
👏👏👏The Trump Administration Officially Kills DEI at the FAA
Bill Clinton Just Got Brutally Dissed by His Own Party
Stay gone. After Fleeing Trump’s America, Rosie O'Donnell Quietly Peeks Back to See If It’s 'Safe'
Nick Shirley Just Took a Look at California Voter Rolls and OMG
You'll Never Believe What Maduro Wants Now
The Politics of Garbage: Havana Vs. New York
Thanks, Jacob Frey: His Sanctuary City Policy Slams Minneapolis with $200 Million Cost
Townhall Mothership
LOL, sure. New Polls for 2028 Are Here and You Won't Believe Who Democrats Want to Run Again
How Leftists Celebrate President's Day
CNN Confronts Chuck Schumer on Voter ID
Anti-Israel Groups Are Targeting Jewish Children's Camps Now
Wyoming House Making Pro-Gun Moves Florida Should Be Making
Note to Anti-ICE Crowd: You Don't Get to Decide What We Are Willing to Die Over
Alabama Man Shoots Armed Burglar Wearing Ballistic Vest
Graham Allen vs. Candace Owens
How Green Is My Cult: CA Now Importing US Gas From *check notes* 4000 Miles Away
Cancel the UK. Britain's Free Speech at Risk: Now a De Facto Blasphemy Ban Looms
Obama Calls LA Homelessness an 'Atrocity' — Forgets Who Wrote the Playbook
The 'Havana Syndrome' Debunking Experiment That Went Horribly Wrong
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own' INCOMING)
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
VIP
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #134: ChiComs Must Love Our Epstein and Super Bowl Distractions
Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Karen Thug Life
Presidents’ Day: Inspiring and Thought-Provoking Words From Our Greatest Presidents
Albums That Shaped My Life, Part Two
Seattle's Undeclared War on Dogs
Satisfied by God Alone: Mary, Virginity, and the Secret to Chastity
How Genealogical DNA Is Rewriting Cold Case History
Grant Rightly Emphasized Paying, Not Increasing, the National Debt
Here's an Unpopular Opinion About the Epstein Files and the Pervert's Victims
Around the Interwebz
Anderson Cooper Ends Tenure As ‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent
Sure, go with that. Michigan antitrust lawsuit says oil companies hobbled EVs and renewables
6 Movies That Were Booed at Cannes But Are Now Considered Masterpieces
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Olive Trees. Landscape at Cadaques, 1922 #artbots #dali pic.twitter.com/BA9E9tBvHH— Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) February 16, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
One of the greatest scenes from one of the greatest movies ever. #RIP. (LANGUAGE WARNING)
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member