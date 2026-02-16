Trump Advisor Talks ‘Goldilocks Economy,’ Biggest Rebate in U.S. History

“It's the perfect Trump economy in 2026,” insists Peter Navarro.

Trump’s Senior Counsel for Trade and Manufacturing, Navarro, went on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to talk about reasons to be excited for the 2026 economy and to anticipate a significant tax rebate for Americans in this midterm election year. From cheaper energy prices to a historic Dow Jones milestone to tariff revenue, the Trump economy has secured multiple major wins.

Advertisement

Navarro explained, “It's what we call it Goldilocks economy. The last time we saw what we're seeing now was 1998, and what are we seeing? We're seeing stock market, over 50,000[points]. That's Wall Street. But we're also seeing rising real wages. That's Main Street.” This month was the first time ever that the Dow Jones hit 50,000 points. As for rising real wages, that is especially significant when compared with the Biden economy, when real wages consistently went down.

Besides which, he continued, manufacturing is returning to America, “we're seeing strong, strong growth, and it's all happening in a disinflation environment where we're at or near Fed[eral Reserve] target.”

Bartiromo had already noted how gas prices are down, and jobs added for the month of January (130,000) significantly exceeded expectations (70,000). Navarro agreed that the data continues to indicate the Trump administration‘s economic plan is working and reversing the effects of Bidenomics.

“We had the ISM manufacturing Index, which is dear to my heart, because I'm the counsel of Trade and Manufacturing,” he said. “That showing of a very robust final jump in manufacturing…and this has happening because of tariffs, not in spite of them, as the critics would say, because if there were any tariff inflation, it would show up in the core, it's simply not doing that.”

Advertisement

Related: Trump Admin: $2,400 Savings From Ending Start-Stop Car Feature

Therefore, Navarro concluded with satisfaction, “So everything is his hitting on all major cylinders, and the best is yet to come. I'll tell you, Maria, when Americans get those rebate checks on tax day, that's going to be the biggest rebate in — broad-based — in American history in 2026.”

Indeed, he predicted, “Unless, of course, the geopolitics gets in the way, it's shaping up to be beautiful. And that — one last thing I would say on this. The media's got to take some responsibility here and the Democrats, to the extent they keep bashing us irrespective of the data, that's gonna drag down confidence.” The data show a bright economic future, and the mainstream media’s doom and gloom comes purely from their ideology.

The Trump administration is taking action across multiple agencies to save Americans money and boost consumer confidence. For example, the Trump-Zeldin Environmental Protection Agency last week announced a major reversal of Obama-era climate regulations on cars that, once gone, is expected to save each American car buyer as much as $2,400.

Advertisement

Let’s hope that when Americans do get the tax rebates, they agree with the Trump administration about Republican economic policies and not with the perpetually dissatisfied leftist media.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reforms and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.