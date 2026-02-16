Trump Admin: $2,400 Savings From Ending Start-Stop Car Feature

The Trump administration is set to save Americans money in a very important way.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin celebrated on X on February 13, “Yesterday’s historic repeal of the 2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Finding, also includes the END of the Climate Participation Trophies for manufacturers to install the start/stop Obama switch that make cars die at all red lights and stop signs. Great to be in the Charlotte area today with @RepTimMooreNC at a local Toyota dealership.”

In a separate statement, Zeldin proudly said, “Referred to by some as the ‘Holy Grail’ of the ‘climate change religion,’ the Endangerment Finding is now eliminated. The Trump EPA is strictly following the letter of the law, returning commonsense to policy, delivering consumer choice to Americans and advancing the American Dream.”

This feature originally became a standard as part of Barack Obama’s unnecessary and harmful campaign against so-called greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA, from car models 2012 onwards, began to measure and then restrict emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide — among other gases — for all vehicles and engines, as the New York Post explained. One way of handling this government over-regulation was the start-stop switch.

But now, the Trump administration is ditching the Obama-era regulation, and optimistically predicts a savings of $2,400 each to future American car buyers.

Steve Milloy, a former Trump EPA transition adviser and senior fellow at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, told the New York Post, “The EPA has estimated benefits to the economy from rescinding the endangerment finding for vehicles to be as much as $4.7 trillion for the period 2027-2055. This is a gross underestimate.” In other words, the benefits could be higher.

He continued, “Because of this move, gas prices will remain low, and car prices will decline. Lower gas prices and lower vehicle prices will ripple through the economy for decades to come.” Milloy said that the Obama-era regulations hurt consumers and businesses as well. “All these benefits are impossible to calculate. But there’s one thing for sure: The costs of regulating greenhouse gas emissions is incalculably large while providing absolutely no environmental benefit,” he ended.

And since there actually is no world-ending climate crisis, there was especially no reason to continue such damaging regulation, hence the Trump-Zeldin EPA’s reform. Climate alarmist regulation is never justifiable and always ends up resulting in higher prices for consumers, more costs and bureaucratic red tape for manufacturers and sellers, and therefore damage to the economy. After all, America’s economy is heavily dependent on cars and other vehicles in multiple ways.

In November 2025, a study published in Science of Climate Change exploded the CO2 emissions hoax. It came out soon before the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) admitted that last year‘s Atlantic hurricane season was completely free from direct hits on the United States.

The Trump EPA reform is a win not only for American auto buyers and automakers, but for science and truth.

