Tell the UN That the Murderous Iranian Regime Is Not Welcome on Human Rights Council

The Islamic regime of Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world and just massacred up to 30,000 protesters in its own country. And yet this same regime is about to have a representative take a place on the United Nations human rights council.

The United Nations (UN), perhaps because of the 50 Muslim nations in the world, tends to be extremely positive on Islamic terrorism, even employing dozens of Palestinian jihadis (among them Oct. 7 murderers). But allowing Iran to accept a seat on the Human Rights Council (HRC), and especially going forward with it despite the recent slaughter in the country, is truly a moral low, even for the UN.

Human rights lawyer and UN Watch Director Hillel Neuer has a petition to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz against allowing the Iranian regime representation on the HRC. Neuer is also calling on representatives of supposedly democratic countries to walk out in protest at the UN when Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi addresses the UN on Feb. 24.

Tomorrow I will go before the United Nations in Geneva to present this petition against Iran regime being hosted by UNHRC. Please sign! https://t.co/NO1kfpg6Ok



Today, Araghchi is in Geneva—with his rep Afsaneh Nadipour at the UNHRC. Next week, they host Kazem Gharibabadi. Shame! pic.twitter.com/p7yAq76Nga — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 16, 2026

Starting Feb. 16, today, Iranian regime official Afsaneh Nadipour will be a full and contributing member on the UN HRC, as watchdog group UN Watch reported. She will be discussing “gender perspectives,” “democratic international order,” and “gender-based violence.” Will anyone challenge Nadipour on Iran’s regime committing mass rape against female protesters, not only this time but in previous years?

Will anyone ask her exactly how many protesters they executed, or their dreams of wiping Israel off the map and killing as many Americans as possible? Will Iran’s tyrannical sharia be a topic? Women have no rights in Iran, and men who stand up against the regime are considered automatic targets too. Nadipour should never be allowed on the HRC.

UN Watch added:

Then, one week later on February 24, 2026, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi—architect of the regime’s aggressive foreign policy and defender of its repressive apparatus—will take the floor to address the UN Human Rights Council itself, at the high-level opening of the 2026 session. This isn’t mere coincidence; it’s a pattern of the UN lending legitimacy to one of the world’s most murderous regimes, even after they slaughtered tens of thousands of their own citizens.

The world, including America, turned a blind eye to the slaughter of the Persian protesters as it always has when the Persian people have risen up against their regime and looked for aid from the West. It was in our interests, too, to help them take out the regime, which sponsors Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other international terrorist groups while openly declaring “death to America” and “death to Israel”. But instead, Iran’s regime is climbing up the corpses of its people to the honor of the UN Human Rights Council and international applause.

