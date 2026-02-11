U.S. Economy Added 130,000 Jobs in January, Doubling Expectations

The United States economy added more jobs than expected, especially in the manufacturing sector, according to newly released numbers.

The January jobs report was delayed, but it was worth the wait, as job numbers almost doubled economists’ expectations of around 70,000 jobs for last month. Fox Business and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Department of Labor (DOL) data showing that January’s added jobs were 130,000.

The growth is focused on the private sector, which is good news because it is the private sector that drives economic growth. In fact, federal employment is at its lowest level as a share of the workforce since 1966. While economists expected private payrolls to grow by 70,000, the actual number is 172,000 for January. Government payrolls lost 42,000 jobs at both the state and federal levels combined.

President Trump has once again shattered expectations and proved the experts wrong.



Jobs are coming back, and our economy is booming thanks to President Trump! https://t.co/nWyrlsyBz6 — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) February 11, 2026

The Bureau of Labor Statistics data release on February 11 confirmed:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 130,000 in January, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in health care, social assistance, and construction, while federal government and financial activities lost jobs.

The economy added 5,000 manufacturing jobs, which is the opposite of economists' prediction that it would lose 5,000 jobs, according to Fox Business. Job numbers for November and December were revised down, however, for a loss of about 17,000 jobs from the original statistics over those two months.

The DOL also announced on Feb. 10, “For the first time since 1999, U.S. steel production has surpassed Japan’s.” This is very important. For too long, we have been shipping our manufacturing overseas, especially to hostile nations like Communist China, leaving ourselves dependent on the whims of foreign leaders. Boosting American manufacturing is a necessary move for our independence and national security.

As someone who has long been looking for full-time employment, and who knows multiple other young people doing the same, I can sympathize with the feeling many Americans have that the economy is still not quite as healthy as they would wish it to be, especially depending on where you live. I am in Democrat-run Arizona and the woke city of Tucson, and it seems that there are still quite a few illegal alien employees in such sectors as food service and construction. It is not that Americans are not looking for jobs, but that the jobs are deliberately being given to foreigners who accept lower wages.

But the good news is that the economy across the nation is slowly recovering from Bidenomics. And the Trump administration can boost the job market even more by axing the H1B visa program — about 80% of those visas go to individuals taking entry- or junior-level jobs — altogether.

The future of the U.S. job market is looking very hopeful indeed this midterm election year.

