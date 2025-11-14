80 Percent of H-1B Visas Are for Entry or Junior-Level Jobs, Journo Says

H-1B visas are a scam to help companies pay less money for a job than they would if the worker were American. In fact, 80% of H-1B visas are just for entry-level or junior-level jobs. Meanwhile, many Americans still struggle to find employment.

Charging $100,000 for H-1B visas might enrich the government, but it doesn’t fix anything. It just ensures more than ever that only Indians and Chinese, whose governments and companies are willing to pay money to send them over here, will get visas, while the few highly deserving foreigners applying who can’t afford to pay that much will be passed over. And certainly Americans are being passed over for jobs for which they are perfectly qualified, but for which American companies don’t want to pay the proper salaries.

Fox News’ Will Cain responded to Donald Trump‘s insulting claim that Americans cannot fill some factory and engineering jobs because there aren’t enough Americans skilled enough to take them. Notably, just under 90% of American manufacturing workers are citizens, per the Census Bureau. That number would most certainly be even higher if some companies didn’t specifically want to hire illegal aliens or visa holders at lower wages. Meanwhile, the top five engineering universities in the world are all American.

Cain explained of the 700,000 H-1B visa holders, “70% of H-1B visa holders come from India, and another 10-15% from China, while 80% of H-1B approvals are for entry and junior-level jobs!” He added, “That’s a little hard to stomach when we hear we’re not talented or skilled enough, when you consider most are entry- or-junior level.”

And his other point was extremely important: “And it’s definitely to the benefit of corporations, tech companies – that can hire foreign workers — trust me on this — cheaper than American workers.” That’s the whole key. Companies are not interested in paying more for Americans. Cain played a clip of Oculus and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey saying H-1B is, in his experience, “obviously a program to try and replace American workers with slave labor that can’t ever escape.”

At one plant in Nebraska this summer, arrests of dozens of illegal alien workers immediately brought a huge crowd of eager American job applicants, who packed the waiting room desperately hoping for the jobs that had been deliberately given to foreigners. Not only are there more Americans who want the jobs than can get them, but is there really any proof that Americans can’t perform the jobs? We produce the best technology in the world. The countries that send us their workers try constantly to steal our technology, especially China. But we’re supposed to move the countries that steal our technology have more skilled workers than we do, and that we could not possibly just train Americans to do those jobs? We are supposed to believe that none of our engineers is as capable as engineers trained at inferior colleges and schools in Third World countries?

I know young people who went straight from high school to working for HVAC, construction, or mechanic companies, receiving their training on the job. Within much less time than it takes to get a college degree, they were skilled workers in their fields. How exactly is manufacturing different? For how many centuries did factory workers receive training on the job? The idea that it is impossible to fill manufacturing jobs without foreigners is ridiculous.

