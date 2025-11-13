500K Double Dippers, 5K Dead People Found on SNAP in 29 States

Across three-fifths of the United States, the Trump administration has found half a million people receiving SNAP benefits twice over and 5,000 dead people receiving them. In deep blue states, the fraud is probably much worse.

Advertisement

It is important to clarify that 20+ states out of the 50 did not comply with the federal government's request for information on SNAP beneficiaries, likely because they are trying to hide how many illegal aliens are illicitly receiving food stamps. So the horrifying numbers revealed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, are actually incomplete, and will probably be much higher if the administration can make radical Democrat states provide the necessary data.

🚨Sec. Brooke Rollins uncovers STUNNING fraud inside America’s welfare system.🚨



"5,000 DEAD PEOPLE getting SNAP. And 500,000 PEOPLE getting SNAP twice under the same name."



"This light has now been shined on one of the most CORRUPT, DISFUNCTIONAL programs in American history."… pic.twitter.com/Qod8MD7TWC — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 13, 2025

Rollins, having mentioned the blue states' incomplete SNAP data, stated that “of the 29 that complied, what we have found is staggering. Half a million people getting benefits two times under the same name, [likewise] 5,000 dead people.” Those 5,000 cases are probably family members continuing to receive SNAP benefits instead of the deceased individuals. In any case, we are wasting huge amounts of taxpayer money on beneficiaries who have passed away and greedy double-dippers.

Advertisement

The secretary continued to list off food stamp recipient statistics: “80% [are] able-bodied Americans, meaning they can work, they don't have small children at home, they're not taking care of an elderly parent. They can work, and they choose not to work, of course, because they're getting significant benefits from the taxpayer.”

For Our VIPs: Two Dem Staffers Caught Breaking Law — Because Dems Love Crime

Rollins added, “So this light, Laura, that has now been shined on what is perhaps one of the most corrupt, dysfunctional programs in American history, that we are working now for very big announcements coming next week on this. We are cracking down. We now have a plan to fix it, and we're really, really excited about doing that for the American people.”

Ingraham agreed on how important reform is, noting, “This has been going on for many years.” Reform is actually long overdue.

Politicians — especially Democrats — want you to believe that millions of people will starve to death if they don’t receive food stamps, but that is simply not true. The SNAP program is not only unconstitutional and very expensive, but it is also rife with fraud. But that is only to be expected when it is set up to allow purchases of totally unnecessary food items (top SNAP purchases include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks) and to allow countless people to receive food stamps, even though they are perfectly capable of working. Not to mention, 40% of food stamp recipients are obese.

Advertisement

Our federal food stamp program needs a massive overhaul, and fortunately, the Trump administration seems determined to get to the bottom of the fraud and abuse.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat lies and the Trump administration’s work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership before our Schumer Shutdown promotion ends.