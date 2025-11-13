500K Double Dippers, 5K Dead People Found on SNAP in 29 States

Catherine Salgado | 11:45 AM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Across three-fifths of the United States, the Trump administration has found half a million people receiving SNAP benefits twice over and 5,000 dead people receiving them. In deep blue states, the fraud is probably much worse.

Advertisement

It is important to clarify that 20+ states out of the 50 did not comply with the federal government's request for information on SNAP beneficiaries, likely because they are trying to hide how many illegal aliens are illicitly receiving food stamps. So the horrifying numbers revealed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, are actually incomplete, and will probably be much higher if the administration can make radical Democrat states provide the necessary data.

Rollins, having mentioned the blue states' incomplete SNAP data, stated that “of the 29 that complied, what we have found is staggering. Half a million people getting benefits two times under the same name, [likewise] 5,000 dead people.” Those 5,000 cases are probably family members continuing to receive SNAP benefits instead of the deceased individuals. In any case, we are wasting huge amounts of taxpayer money on beneficiaries who have passed away and greedy double-dippers.

Advertisement

The secretary continued to list off food stamp recipient statistics: “80% [are] able-bodied Americans, meaning they can work, they don't have small children at home, they're not taking care of an elderly parent. They can work, and they choose not to work, of course, because they're getting significant benefits from the taxpayer.”

For Our VIPs: Two Dem Staffers Caught Breaking Law — Because Dems Love Crime

Rollins added, “So this light, Laura, that has now been shined on what is perhaps one of the most corrupt, dysfunctional programs in American history, that we are working now for very big announcements coming next week on this. We are cracking down. We now have a plan to fix it, and we're really, really excited about doing that for the American people.”

Ingraham agreed on how important reform is, noting, “This has been going on for many years.” Reform is actually long overdue.

Politicians — especially Democrats — want you to believe that millions of people will starve to death if they don’t receive food stamps, but that is simply not true. The SNAP program is not only unconstitutional and very expensive, but it is also rife with fraud. But that is only to be expected when it is set up to allow purchases of totally unnecessary food items (top SNAP purchases include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks) and to allow countless people to receive food stamps, even though they are perfectly capable of working. Not to mention, 40% of food stamp recipients are obese.

Advertisement

Our federal food stamp program needs a massive overhaul, and fortunately, the Trump administration seems determined to get to the bottom of the fraud and abuse.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat lies and the Trump administration’s work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership before our Schumer Shutdown promotion ends.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SNAP

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Jasmine Crockett Is Totally Down With the Ritz-Carlton Struggle Stephen Kruiser
Climate Alarmist Nonsense Comes Full-Circle With Threat of 'New Ice Age' Stephen Kruiser
This Says It All: Democrats Block the Release of the Epstein Files Matt Margolis
Who Is Harry Sisson and Why Should Anyone Listen to Him? C.A. Skeet
New Docs Show More Connections Between Wuhan Lab and U.S. Intelligence Rick Moran
Democrats Released Three Cherrypicked Epstein Emails, so the GOP Released 20,000 Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Faith All Over the Place, Episode 20: The Pro-Life Movement Needs to Be More Vigilant Than Ever
GAME CHANGER? Patel Just Scored a Big Win With China
Who Is Leading The Democratic Party?
Advertisement