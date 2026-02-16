After Fleeing Trump’s America, Rosie O'Donnell Quietly Peeks Back to See If It’s 'Safe'

Actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell high-tailed it out of the United States and relocated to Ireland with her teenage child just before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Now, she has returned to see whether it is “safe” to come back. The country, meanwhile, stands safer than it has been in a long time, thanks to Trump doing what previous presidents refused to do and removing criminal illegal aliens. By any reasonable measure, things look pretty good.

That said, O’Donnell’s chronic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome likely prevents her from seeing reality clearly. She will probably insist the United States ranks among the worst nations on Earth, a claim that makes little sense. If the U.S. is truly so horrible, why do people from other countries risk everything to sneak in illegally? Wouldn’t sending them home count as a favor? Logic and liberalism rarely coexist peacefully. They simply do not mix.

“I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone,” O’Donnell said during an appearance on former CNN host Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Mornings podcast. “I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country,” she added. “I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again.”

O’Donnell then admitted that, despite her constant complaints about Trump and the United States, she still considers America her home. “And I hadn’t been home in over a year,” she said. She added, with more than a dash of melodrama, that she also returned alone to decide whether it felt “safe” to bring her teenage child back.

“I also wanted to make sure that it was safe for me before I brought my daughter this summer, where we plan to spend the summertime off from her schooling here with my family,” she told Cuomo. Even after fleeing to Ireland, O’Donnell could not stop herself from commenting on American politics, launching into repeated rants through a series of TikTok videos.

Later in the interview, she said that during her two-week visit to New York, the United States felt like a “very different country.” On that point, she is right — just not in the way she means. Crime has dropped sharply. Jobs continue to grow. Americans can speak their minds without facing prison or politically motivated prosecutions. By most standards, the country is doing quite well.

“I haven’t been watching the news,” the comedian claimed, although her TikTok activity strongly suggests otherwise. “I haven’t been watching American culture television. I’ve been in a place where celebrity worship does not exist.”

“I’ve been in a place where there’s more balance to the news. There’s more balance to life,” O’Donnell continued. “It’s a very different culture. And I felt the United States in a completely different way than I ever had before I left.”

“The energy that I felt while in the United States was — if I could use the most simple word I can think of — it was scary,” the A League of Their Own star went on. “There’s a feeling that something is really wrong and no one is doing anything about it.”

As she wrapped up, O’Donnell claimed she does not “regret leaving at all — I think I did what I needed to do to save myself and my child and my sanity.”

That claim about saving her sanity remains highly questionable given her fixation on Trump. He occupies her thoughts constantly, living rent-free in her head. If she truly wants peace, silence might help. In that case, she would also be doing the rest of the world a favor.

