Illegal Alien Kills Someone While Fleeing ICE

A criminal illegal alien tried to escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Presidents’ Day and caused a deadly car crash.

A federal judge issued Guatemalan criminal Oscar Vasquez Lopez a final order of removal in 2024, but of course the Biden administration did not act upon it. Therefore, on Feb. 16, ICE finally identified and tried to arrest Lopez in Savannah, Ga. But while driving away, Lopez made an illegal move in his vehicle and killed an innocent civilian driver.

Advertisement

Here’s a story the mainstream media will ignore or suppress. Leftists don’t seem to care how many Americans die so long as criminal foreigners are here to vote illicitly for them and provide cheap labor.

“This vehicular homicide is an absolute tragedy and deadly consequence of politicians and the media constantly demonizing ICE officers and encouraging those here illegally to resist arrest—a felony,” said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. The federal agency emphasized how Democrats have encouraged blatantly illegal actions both from foreigners and from American activists.

For Our VIPs: After Teachers Union Demonizes ICE, Los Angeles Students Injure Agent

The DHS press release detailed what happened:

During the operation, officers observed Vasquez Lopez enter a vehicle and they attempted a traffic stop. Vasquez Lopez initially complied, but then fled the scene, making a reckless U-turn and running a red light, colliding into a civilian vehicle. The civilian driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vasquez Lopez is in custody at the hospital with minor injuries and is being charged by the Chatham County Police Department with vehicular homicide.

Advertisement

As McLaughlin said, “These dangerous tactics are putting people’s lives at risk. Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers, and innocent civilians at risk. Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life.”

Sanctuary policies not only prevent illegal alien criminals from facing justice, but they encourage those criminals to commit yet more violent acts while defying federal law enforcement. Or, in other words, sanctuary policies cost lives.

DHS provided examples of anti-ICE Democrat politicians:

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public. • Dan Goldman posted a video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters. • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest. • California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

Advertisement

Our prayers are with the murdered civilian’s family during this heartbreaking time. Lopez should never have been in the country, let alone had a car, let alone been allowed to stay more than a year after his final order of removal. This is Democrat policy in action.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of murders and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.