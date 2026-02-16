BREAKING: Rhode Island Hockey Game Shooter Identified as ‘Transgender’

Catherine Salgado | 10:43 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

The utterly despicable and mentally ill shooter who murdered his wife and children during a mass shooting event in Rhode Island identified as transgender.

The lesson that comes from encouraging mentally ill people to indulge their insanity and to express violent hatred against those who do not affirm their illness is written in the blood of children killed at the high school hockey game. How many transgender shooters does it take to stop leftists from lauding the delusion that one can change one’s biological sex and demand everyone agree?

It seems that shooter Robert Dorgan’s wife and children did not wish to be part of his sick “gender transition” obsession, and that eventually he took it out on them with the mass casualty killing. Influencer Greg Price claimed that Dorgan’s wife cited his “narcissistic+personality disorder traits” in divorce papers and that her father allegedly threatened to put out a hit on Dorgan with a street gang because “no godd[*]mn tranny is going to stay here.”

Brandon Tatum reported that the daughter referred to her father as “very sick”:

It is not clear which of the individuals Dorgan shot — including his wife, three children, and a family friend — are dead.

RelatedMass Shooting at Rhode Island School Hockey Game

Dorgan was apparently going by the name of Roberta Esposito. Dorgan killed himself after murdering two people and injuring three more, according to the latest reports.

This shooting comes a few days after a mass shooting committed by a transgender-identifying young man in Canada, who murdered his mother and 11-year-old brother.

