BREAKING: Rhode Island Hockey Game Shooter Identified as ‘Transgender’

The utterly despicable and mentally ill shooter who murdered his wife and children during a mass shooting event in Rhode Island identified as transgender.

The lesson that comes from encouraging mentally ill people to indulge their insanity and to express violent hatred against those who do not affirm their illness is written in the blood of children killed at the high school hockey game. How many transgender shooters does it take to stop leftists from lauding the delusion that one can change one’s biological sex and demand everyone agree?

It seems that shooter Robert Dorgan’s wife and children did not wish to be part of his sick “gender transition” obsession, and that eventually he took it out on them with the mass casualty killing. Influencer Greg Price claimed that Dorgan’s wife cited his “narcissistic+personality disorder traits” in divorce papers and that her father allegedly threatened to put out a hit on Dorgan with a street gang because “no godd[*]mn tranny is going to stay here.”

BREAKING: The suspect in the Rhode Island shooting has indeed been confirmed as a man who went through gender reassignment surgery-- which his ex-wife cited in their divorce papers along with "narcissistic+personality disorder traits."



His ex-Father in Law was also arrested a… pic.twitter.com/HfCaUdwFnU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2026

Brandon Tatum reported that the daughter referred to her father as “very sick”:

🚨: BREAKING: The daughter of the Rhode Island ice rink shooter says her father was “very sick” He was reportedly dressed in women’s clothing when the shooting took place.



Transgenderism is a sickness that is spreading rapidly.



h/t: @jackunheard pic.twitter.com/6RAmPkc3eL — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 17, 2026

It is not clear which of the individuals Dorgan shot — including his wife, three children, and a family friend — are dead.

Dorgan was apparently going by the name of Roberta Esposito. Dorgan killed himself after murdering two people and injuring three more, according to the latest reports.

This shooting comes a few days after a mass shooting committed by a transgender-identifying young man in Canada, who murdered his mother and 11-year-old brother.

