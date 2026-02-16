BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Rhode Island School Hockey Game

A mass shooting reportedly occurred Monday at a high school hockey game, and it is not clear if more than one of the victims is dead.

The shooter is reportedly dead, and Florida’s Voice News Chief Content Officer Eric Daugherty posted just before 4 p.m. EST on X that a young female victim is also dead. WPRI reported that the shooter died at the scene and that four people were sent to the hospital to be treated with gunshot injuries.

Advertisement

The site of the shooting was Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I. High school hockey teams were playing a game at the time. The Johnson and Wales Wildcats hockey team’s home arena is Lynch Arena, according to the New York Post.

Brandon Straka shared the following update:

Pawtucket mayor confirms a young girl was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink.



Authorities report the suspect is deceased.pic.twitter.com/raWBuw7wwF — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 16, 2026

For Our VIPs: Presidents’ Day: Inspiring and Thought-Provoking Words From Our Greatest Presidents

Local sports editor Branden Mello posted information about the teams involved in the deadly game on X:

Harrowing scenes here at Dennis Lynch Arena where gunshots were fired at a boys hockey game between Blackstone Valley Schools. Shors came from the stands behind the BVS bench. Police and EMTs are on the scene.

Advertisement

It is not clear as of the time of publication who the victims were or exactly how many were injured.

Notably, Rhode Island, which Democrats completely run at the state level, has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Crime Prevention Research Center found that 89% of mass shootings between 1998 and 2019 occurred in gun-free zones. Unfortunately, disarming the law-abiding population sadly encourages bad actors to try to commit mass casualty crimes.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of shootings and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.