The Morning Briefing: Czech Official Sends Hillary Clinton Crawling Back Into Her Box of Wine

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (It's the final week of preparation for the whirlwind book tour, and the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is scrapbooking memories of a long-ago quilting bee weekend in the Adirondacks with Debbie Harry.)
For very many years now, prominent American liberals have delighted in playing footsie with Eurotrash globalists. Democrats hate America and increasingly irrelevant European leaders love hearing them bash their own country when visiting. It's been a safe place for demented lefties like Hillary Clinton ever since she's been soiling American politics.
Not all European leaders are besties with the seditious Dems, of course, it's just the loudest ones. Or was just the loudest ones. As once glorious nations like England and France casually invite their invaders in and assist in the takeover, other members of the European Union have decided that they like themselves. My ancestral homeland Poland would be one of the most shining examples of that.
The people running those countries are honest, and honesty is anathema to leftists the world over.
That news doesn't seem to have made it to Chappaqua, N.Y. and Hillary Clinton's Franzia-soaked breakfast nook. Mrs. C. traveled to Munich and ran into a situation that she's not used to: somebody dared to challenge her. That doesn't happen often, given that most people are afraid of getting Vince Fosterized. Maybe the updated version of that should be "Epsteinated."
Hillary Clinton, a former all-star American leader, took the stage in Munich expecting a stroll on familiar ground. The setting felt friendly, the crowd leaned globalist, and the talking points seemed well-rehearsed.
Then a Czech politician, calmly stepping outside the approved script, asked a question that didn't flatter the room.
It was as if a thousand voices in the Force suddenly vanished; the room's temperature changed.
Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka challenged prevailing narratives on sovereignty, migration, and Western leadership. He spoke; he didn't shout. He didn't posture, he simply disagreed.
Clinton's composure tightened as her facial expression stiffened. Her infamous temper flickered across her face in full public view.
David has video of the exchange in his post, and it's wonderful. Macinka casually dismantled Granny Maojackets by simply being honest about the state of the real world. And while he didn't use the words "Trump Derangement Syndrome," you could tell that he was thinking them. Well, the Czech version of them, anyway.
The imperious Mrs. Clinton isn't used to having people do anything but fawn over her. She's the poster witch for entitlement, and firmly believes that she was owed the presidency in 2016. More precisely — and frighteningly — she still thinks she's owed it. She may not say it out loud, but subtlety and keeping her feelings under wraps are not among her strong suits.
This incident probably has Dems all over squirming. Their friendlies in Europe are growing weaker every year. Disgruntled Democrats (Are there any other kind?) aren't going to be able to hop across the pond for validation the way they used to. For decades, Emmanuel Macron and his ilk have enabled American Democrats to steep themselves in self-delusion.
The pro-freedom Europeans who are ascendant aren't cowed by the likes of Hillary Clinton and have no interest in playing games with American leftists in their alternative universe. The truth hurts, especially for those on the commie left.
Once more, I feel it's important to express my gratitude to President Trump for having spared the Republic from Hillary Clinton's bitterness jihad.
