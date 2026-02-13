'Unwoke' Free-for-All #97: Election Fraud Is the Hill Dems Want to Die On

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Here we go again. Granted, all elections are important, but the mental unwellness of the Democratic Party has added some existential heft to the elections in the Trump era. These people shouldn't be given any power, but that's a dream for another day. At the moment, the best we can hope for is keeping the amount of power they have to a minimum at the federal level.

That, of course, is no easy task, given that Republicans play by the rules when it comes to elections and the Democrats view election integrity as something to be destroyed at all costs.

Longtime Unwoke fans know that "show prep" can be interpreted in a variety of ways by your hosts here. This week, we actually did some classic preparation. It was Kevin who mentioned this topic and, as always, his timing was perfect. I'd written about it earlier in the week and was eager to vent some more.

There was a time when the Democrats could fake things better. They've been bereft of appealing ideas to offer American voters for a long time, to be sure, but they used to lie about what they were doing in order to make their pet issues seem palatable. Nowadays, they're throwing all of their effort into lying about not cheating during elections. Their dedication to putting lipstick on their policy pigs has flagged considerably.

Kevin and I are thrilled to be back. We had some technical difficulties that delayed the recording of our first episode for 2026. Our closing segments are still here. Most importantly, Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony got his first official ride of the new year. Oh, how he loves to shine for the listeners.

That makes no sense, but making sense is so not what we're here for.

Enjoy!

