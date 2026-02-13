Your Tinfoil Hat Uncle Was Right Again

Remember back in 2015 when your bourbon-chugging, conspiracy theorist "Uncle Kevin" stunned the family at Christmas dinner by stating, "A bunch of rich pedos are trying to form a one-world government. They'll take away your steaks, cars, and dogs and blame it on 'climate change.' They'll tell you men are women, and label you a 'bigot' if you refuse to let them control your mind. They'll fill your kids full of SSRIs and tell them to cut off their genitals, and they'll take your children away if you don't play along. They'll replace cash with digital currency and freeze your funds if they don't like your latest tweet. And if you don't stop saying things these lizard people don't condone, they will arrest you. While all of this is happening, the New World Order will flood the West with third-world Muslim savages who will rape and murder with near impunity. They will live off of your tax dollars while replacing you by simple demographics. Once they outnumber us, We the People will be hunted into genocide. They want this done by 2030. Don't give up your guns, and please pass the ambrosia."

Advertisement

Uncle Kevin was right, again.

The tinfoil hatters were right about absolutely everything! pic.twitter.com/r9Zj99yI2Q — FLAT OUT TRUTH (@TheFlatEartherr) January 12, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! The mannequin in the headline pic is "Beatrice." The tinfoil hat she is wearing was created and given to me by my friend Kate Ganci, who makes custom MAGA clothing. You can find her HERE, and she'll make some amazing MAGA swag for you, too.

Uh-oh...

BONUS FACT-O-RAMA! After reviewing this article, I realized that, due to some pictorial editing that I can not control, you can't see the hat at all. So here it is:

Catch me tonight on @lfs6b on @RealAmVoice !



We will be at @americafirstwh!!



I'm going to wear my tinfoil hat from @kateganci on Instagram! People always ask me where to find one. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/LHVRgXlri9 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) February 13, 2026

Yes, Beatrice changes her hair frequently. Back to the article...

Let me be clear, I am not talking merely about the Democrats' exhausting list of hoaxes from the last 10 or so years:

Tinfoil hatters of the world, unite and take over! pic.twitter.com/KTbjhqCXFq — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) February 13, 2026

Sure, Uncle Kevin was right about MK Ultra, the Tuskegee experiments, and probably the Kennedy brothers' assassinations, but those "conspiracy theories" are from a different era. I am talking about the "wacko" stuff Uncle Kevin has been talking about lately.

Advertisement

Related: Tinfoil Haturday: Was Rob Reiner a Deep State Spook? Roll the Tape...

With wisdom that God gave him, and the courage to speak out, compliments of Spy Trail distillery, Uncle Kevin and his crew of like-minded patriots have been rocking the casbah with current "tinfoil hattery." Maybe, just maybe, it's time to listen to these modern-day haruspexes.

So what do Uncle Kevin and his succorers suggest may be next?

Thank you for FINALLY asking!

1. The New World Order is real, and it consists of what I like to call Islamo-communism. Muslims are being sent to Western nations — but never to any of the world's 50 or so Muslim countries — under the guise of "asylum seekers." They aren't seeking asylum; they are seeking conquest. If you don't believe me, ask them:

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan



“America must fall”



This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025

See, I told ya. Now check this out: (it's a VIP piece. You can join for about $20 for the first year if you use the promo code FIGHT at the bottom if you click the link):

Related: Yes, They Are Trying to Replace Us. Let Me Show You Their Plan.

2. MK Ultra isn't back; it never went away.

FACT-O-RAMA! MK Ultra is the very real operation where the CIA controls people via various stimuli: a word, phrase, touch —or drugs — can be used set someone off to do things that they may not ordinarily do.

Advertisement

Why did meemaws nationwide suddenly throw down their knitting and decide to stand in the rain to "protest" Tesla last year? Why is she now freezing her liver spots off to defend illegal immigrant pedophiles instead of hanging out with her grandchildren? This is not the life of a normal grandmother. Something set her off. I don't know if it's the latest episode of 60 Minutes or digital land mines hidden away in reruns of The Golden Girls, but begging ICE agents to shoot her tells me Granny is no longer in control of her mind.

" SHOOT ME. Go Ahead" People on the left are now asking ICE agents to shoot them. pic.twitter.com/XywEJgXXEH — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) January 9, 2026

3. What is happening in the UK now is what we can expect here in the U.S. if our normie neighbors don't wake up and fight with us.

Americans will be imprisoned for speaking out against Muslims as they rape and murder their way across the United States.

We have already been lulled into believing Muslim atrocities are the "new normal," and merely discussing their savagery makes us something far worse than a rapist or pedophile: it makes us a bigot.

Such cultural conditioning can only lead us into our own extinction, and that's the plan.

Bonus conspiracy theory!

We all know about the Great Chicago Fire that burned the Second City on Oct. 8, 1871. We were told it was caused by a cow, railroad sparks, and even an exploding comet. Some people, not many, were smart enough to suggest it was the work of communists. Did you know that more than a dozen other cities and towns, most of them port towns on the Great Lakes, also burned down that night?

Advertisement

This includes the Michigan towns of Alpena, Menominee, Manistee, Holland, and Port Huron. Wisconsin lost Pestigo and much of the Green Bay region.

TINFOIL-O-RAMA! The deadliest fire in U.S. history was the Peshtigo fire of October 8, 1871, which killed at least 1,200 people. Towns opposite of Peshtigo, along the south western shore of Green Bay, burned down as well. The town of Green Bay, located between the two fires, was oddly unscathed. Most of the towns were also heavily involved in the lumber industry. Milwaukee was also untouched. Hmmmm...

If you believe the fires of Oct. 8, 1871, which devastated roughly 16 towns, most of them ports, and most of them involved in the timber industry, were the result of dry weather, I'd like to sell you my invisible unicorn Dottie, who poops silver dollars and tells naughty jokes during cocktail hour.

The Operation Mockingbird media mud puppies are not your friend! PJ Media IS!

If you click HERE and become a PJ Media First Amendment warrior, you will be helping to keep us in business. Big Non-binary sibling wants us silenced so they can lie to you and control your mind. FIGHT BACK.

Join today, and you will save $60 off the normal price. More importantly, you can tell your grandkids how you helped save them, and the world, from a life of cricket burgers and video cameras inside their 15 minute-city homes.