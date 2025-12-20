Tinfoil Haturday: Was Rob Reiner a Deep State Spook? Roll the Tape...

Rob Reiner did for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) what Ray Kroc did for hamburgers, what Henry Ford did for the automobile, and what Genghis Khan may have done for sexually transmitted diseases; he brought it to the masses.

Reiner's tweets weren't informative, clever, or funny; they were over-the-top insulting and, more importantly, accusatory, so much so that an acne-besotted incel from Butler, Penn., might want to take a shot at Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though other Hollywood celebrities have tried (looking at you, Robert DeNiro), no one has attacked Trump as frequently — or as loopily — as Reiner.

Take a peek at some of Reiner's handiwork:

@mariashriver did cheer! She forgot that Rob Reiner called for the DEATH of @POTUS for TREASON, called him Hitler, a NAZI, got him SHOT at Butler, PA, those words on the bullets of @charliekirk11 's death, and let's read SOME of Reiner's TWEETS https://t.co/bDKLWZnbWR pic.twitter.com/Wq6CEkolZG — @joy (@joy_kornetta) December 15, 2025

Why would a "legendary" Hollywood actor/director spend his time vomiting hate online toward Trump (rather than attending to his own drug-addled/mentally ill/occasionally homeless son Nick)?

The password is: [psyop]

Maybe..... allegedly...

FACT-O-RAMA! As an alleged J6er, I have learned to always use the word "allegedly."

What is a psyop? For starters, the term is short for "psychological operation."

Of all websites, ZipRecruiter kinda, sorta gets it means:

A Psychological Operations (PSYOP) job involves influencing foreign audiences through information and messaging to shape perceptions, behaviors, and decision-making in support of military or governmental objectives. PSYOP specialists analyze cultural and psychological factors to develop communication strategies, utilizing media such as radio, print, social media, and face-to-face engagement. Their work helps counter misinformation, build alliances, and encourage cooperation in various operational environments.

Ziprecruiter gets it wrong when they state that psyops are used on "foreign audiences" as the CIA is actively using them on U.S. citizens, and has been for decades. Also, psyops don't "counter disinformation," they spread it.

PSYOP-O-RAMA! Possibly the greatest (I mean that in a bad way) psyop perpetrated against Americans by our own CIA was Operation Mockingbird. This operation saw the CIA take control of new media outlets via bribes, threats, and inserting their own "journalists" into key positions at newspapers, magazines, and TV newsrooms. It lasted from the 1950s until 1976 today and is still in operation.

If you think psyops are nothing more than tinfoil hat nonsense, talk to the U.S. Army. If you still aren't convinced that psy-ops are real, speak with the Secretary of the Department of War, Pete Hegseth.

If you want to know how to identify a psyop, let's go to Chase Hughes, a military expert on human behavior:

Former Military Behavior Expert Chase Hughes how to spot a psyop 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YXhajncWHz — mrredpillz jokaqarmy (@JOKAQARMY1) December 7, 2025

Let's quickly recap the three ways Mr. Hughes told us how we can recognize a psyop:

Everyone involved repeats the psyop narrative verbatim; Celebrities parrot the narrative; Those who speak against the narrative are ostracized.

FACT-O-RAMA! Yours truly was shadow-banned on Twitter for not believing COVID came from a bat salad. I also spent 100 days in one year in "Facebook jail" for saying the COVID "vaccine" was a bogus, money-hustling scheme that would hurt more people than it helped.

Which brings us to celebrity (point #2 of the "how to identify a psyop" video) Rob Reiner and his eruptive, TDS tweets.

When I first started reading Reiner's anti-Trump tweets, I thought he was just a Hollywood communist jackpudding who was nuttier than squirrel droppings. Then I saw a couple of videos that swayed my opinion.

There are at least two of these well-produced videos where Reiner appears to puerilely interview deep state stains about "just how bad" Trump's 2016 election is to the United States.

Svetlana Lokhova has recently released these damning videos.

One involves Reiner, former CIA Chief John Brennan, and former Intel guru James Clapper, as they propagate the thoroughly debunked Russia-collusion lie.

This video is the best 22 minutes you'll spend in what's left of 2025:

Here is Rob Reiner conspiring w. John Brennan and Jim Clapper to overthrow the democratically-elected President Trump as part of the Russiagate Conspiracy.



What was Reiner's connection to the CIA?



Who financed this op? pic.twitter.com/rHCeXwuXkJ — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 16, 2025

The video, filmed after Trump's 2016 victory over the totally-not-gay Hillary Clinton, is full of faux patriotism and insane accusations against Trump, going so far as to call his election a "cataclysmic situation."

Why would a Hollywood bigwig, with a history of attacking Trump, meet with these two "alleged" deep state animals? I suspect because he is part of the psyop.

BILLY MAYS-O-RAMA! But wait, there's more!

Brennan goes so far as to suggest the Russians, who can't beat the Ukrainians in a war, are not only working with Trump, but are a force to be respected, and perhaps even feared.

Another video, which appears to have been filmed in the same location, by the same producer, shows Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, suggesting that Trump's children admitted Russia sent money to Trump, but that Trump's crony Paul Manafort is a Russian agent.

Reiner responds with "Yeah, yeah."

Here is Rob Reiner with Evelyn Farkas, undercover CIA operative, pushing the Russia Hoax lies in 2018, during the Mueller witch hunt.



Yet they all knew there was no Trump-Russia Collusion, as per her own closed-door testimony to Congress in June 2017. https://t.co/jMVTR7eyvX pic.twitter.com/s9jgKCro7v — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 19, 2025

Was Reiner a deep state stooge? Who knows? But the evidence doesn't look good for him. Now watch this:

The decade-long Grand Conspiracy against President Trump is ongoing.

From Crossfire Hurricane to the Mar-a-Lago Raid and the Seditious Six, they will stop at nothing to overthrow President Trump.



Watch my interview with @laralogan, as I lay out my witness evidence. https://t.co/7tpcCmYjxm — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) December 19, 2025

You may want to peep this too:

I cannot sit here and tell you that Reiner was undeniably a CIA skank, but he did parrot the narrative as given to him by... someone...

I'm sure it's just a coincidence that the Obamas were scheduled to meet the Reiners the night they died.

Obama’s we’re going to visit the Reiner’s the night the son took them out 😨😱😱 pic.twitter.com/JkqJPQD0kK — T Rex (@trex554) December 16, 2025

What do YOU think? Let me know in the comments.

