Tinfoil Haturday: Was Rob Reiner a Deep State Spook? Roll the Tape...

Kevin Downey Jr. | 7:51 AM on December 20, 2025
Paul Sakuma

Rob Reiner did for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) what Ray Kroc did for hamburgers, what Henry Ford did for the automobile, and what Genghis Khan may have done for sexually transmitted diseases; he brought it to the masses.

Advertisement

Reiner's tweets weren't informative, clever, or funny; they were over-the-top insulting and, more importantly, accusatory, so much so that an acne-besotted incel from Butler, Penn., might want to take a shot at Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though other Hollywood celebrities have tried (looking at you, Robert DeNiro), no one has attacked Trump as frequently — or as loopily — as Reiner.

Take a peek at some of Reiner's handiwork:

Why would a "legendary" Hollywood actor/director spend his time vomiting hate online toward Trump (rather than attending to his own drug-addled/mentally ill/occasionally homeless son Nick)?

The password is: [psyop

Maybe..... allegedly...

FACT-O-RAMA! As an alleged J6er, I have learned to always use the word "allegedly."

What is a psyop? For starters, the term is short for "psychological operation."

Of all websites, ZipRecruiter kinda, sorta gets it means:

A Psychological Operations (PSYOP) job involves influencing foreign audiences through information and messaging to shape perceptions, behaviors, and decision-making in support of military or governmental objectives. PSYOP specialists analyze cultural and psychological factors to develop communication strategies, utilizing media such as radio, print, social media, and face-to-face engagement. Their work helps counter misinformation, build alliances, and encourage cooperation in various operational environments.

Advertisement

Ziprecruiter gets it wrong when they state that psyops are used on "foreign audiences" as the CIA is actively using them on U.S. citizens, and has been for decades. Also, psyops don't "counter disinformation," they spread it.

PSYOP-O-RAMA! Possibly the greatest (I mean that in a bad way) psyop perpetrated against Americans by our own CIA was Operation Mockingbird. This operation saw the CIA take control of new media outlets via bribes, threats, and inserting their own "journalists" into key positions at newspapers, magazines, and TV newsrooms. It lasted from the 1950s until 1976 today and is still in operation.

     Related: To Kill an Operation Mockingbird: Tulsi Goes to War With the CIA's Propaganda Yobbos

If you think psyops are nothing more than tinfoil hat nonsense, talk to the U.S. Army. If you still aren't convinced that psy-ops are real, speak with the Secretary of the Department of War, Pete Hegseth.

If you want to know how to identify a psyop, let's go to Chase Hughes, a military expert on human behavior:

Let's quickly recap the three ways Mr. Hughes told us how we can recognize a psyop:

  1. Everyone involved repeats the psyop narrative verbatim;
  2. Celebrities parrot the narrative;
  3. Those who speak against the narrative are ostracized.

FACT-O-RAMA! Yours truly was shadow-banned on Twitter for not believing COVID came from a bat salad. I also spent 100 days in one year in "Facebook jail" for saying the COVID "vaccine" was a bogus, money-hustling scheme that would hurt more people than it helped.

Advertisement

     Related: Take Me Down to Psy-op City: The Reality Behind the 'War Crimes' Codswallop

Which brings us to celebrity (point #2 of the "how to identify a psyop" video) Rob Reiner and his eruptive, TDS tweets.

When I first started reading Reiner's anti-Trump tweets, I thought he was just a Hollywood communist jackpudding who was nuttier than squirrel droppings. Then I saw a couple of videos that swayed my opinion.

There are at least two of these well-produced videos where Reiner appears to puerilely interview deep state stains about "just how bad" Trump's 2016 election is to the United States.

Svetlana Lokhova has recently released these damning videos.

One involves Reiner, former CIA Chief John Brennan, and former Intel guru James Clapper, as they propagate the thoroughly debunked Russia-collusion lie.

This video is the best 22 minutes you'll spend in what's left of 2025:

The video, filmed after Trump's 2016 victory over the totally-not-gay Hillary Clinton, is full of faux patriotism and insane accusations against Trump, going so far as to call his election a "cataclysmic situation."

Why would a Hollywood bigwig, with a history of attacking Trump, meet with these two "alleged" deep state animals? I suspect because he is part of the psyop.

Advertisement

BILLY MAYS-O-RAMA! But wait, there's more!

Brennan goes so far as to suggest the Russians, who can't beat the Ukrainians in a war, are not only working with Trump, but are a force to be respected, and perhaps even feared.

Another video, which appears to have been filmed in the same location, by the same producer, shows Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, suggesting that Trump's children admitted Russia sent money to Trump, but that Trump's crony Paul Manafort is a Russian agent.

Reiner responds with "Yeah, yeah."

Was Reiner a deep state stooge? Who knows? But the evidence doesn't look good for him. Now watch this:

You may want to peep this too:

Advertisement

I cannot sit here and tell you that Reiner was undeniably a CIA skank, but he did parrot the narrative as given to him by... someone...

I'm sure it's just a coincidence that the Obamas were scheduled to meet the Reiners the night they died.

What do YOU think? Let me know in the comments.

What? You can't leave your two cents because you aren't a PJ Media VIP member? We can fix that, STAT!

Click HERE and become a PJ Media VIP warrior!

You will then be fighting the communists, the CIA fib-factory, and the blue-haired tundra wookies who seek to bring down the United States of America.

PS - Click NOW, and you'll get a 74% discount on a yearly subscription. You can't beat that with a baseball bat full of nails intended for the Bolshies!


Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

How Trump Used Tucker Carlson’s Stupidity, Gullibility, and Paranoia to Score a Free Primetime Speech Scott Pinsker
Epstein Victims Aren’t Happy With Democrats. Here’s Why. Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 58 Reasons Why Blue Cities Are Circling the Drain Victoria Taft
Epstein Files Have Been Released, And Democrats Won’t Like These Photos Matt Margolis
U.S. Carries Out More Than 70 Retaliatory Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in Syria Rick Moran
Ten Dollar Gasoline: Coming Soon to California Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Mossad Warned Australia of Iranian Terror Activity Months Before Bondi Beach Attack
Disgraced D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith Tells Her Critics ‘Eff You!’
Australian Celebrities Get Together to Remind Everyone That Diversity Is Our Strength
Advertisement