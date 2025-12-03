Take Me Down to Psy-op City: The Reality Behind the 'War Crimes' Codswallop

These silly commie stains think we can't recognize a standard psy-op when we see one, even though it's the same ole boring, run-of-the-mill subterfuge they've pulled a gazillion times: whip up an assinine accusation, throw it against the wall, see if it sticks (it rarely does), hope it at least leaves a stain, repeat.

Advertisement

Sometimes the Marxist schemers get together to manufacture a horse feathers psy-op about how one of their communist politicians is a swell fella, rather than the fraud-loving lizard king he truly is:

How did the MSM ever miss the Minnesota fraud story last year? Surely they were vetting Tim Walz, right? 🤣pic.twitter.com/K4w9Ys7NYK — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 1, 2025

What we have seen since President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election victory is what is known as a "color revolution."

I received a strike on TikTok for posting this video.



It was flagged under civic and election integrity as “misinformation”…



Which further supports what my educational video on Color Revolutions explains pic.twitter.com/pvK7oXsNuj — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) November 29, 2025

The latest ingredient in the Democrats' scat sandwich plot to take down Trump and every member of his inner circle is to pretend WarSec Pete Hegseth is a "war criminal" for allegedly double-tapping a couple of filthy narco terrorists who somehow miraculously dodged the (grim) Reaper drone when their speedboat full of drugs was decimated by the naughty end of a Hellfire missile.

The diarrhea people who are calling Hegseth a "war criminal" or killing narco-terrorist animals cheered when Hamas raped and murdered Israeli civilians.



Let's discuss on air tomorrow, 9-11 am EST at https://t.co/XhtvSXDGZa#MAGA pic.twitter.com/OdnC1UPuyS — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) December 2, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! The apparatchik grot in the Operation Mockingbird media will always hyper-focus on something trivial, like Trump's recent MRI, to steer the focus away from stories such as Hakeem Jeffries trying to snag a donation from Jeffrey Epstein or the alleged identification of the alleged January 6 pipe bomber.

Advertisement

Getting Americans to show some sympathy over cartel cholos getting pulverized into fish food is a tough sell, so I think there may be something more afoot. Let's look at some evidence:

Billboards went up in the big, blue toilet towns where Trump has sent the National Guard, urging Guardsmen to avoid helping ICE.

The "Seditious Six" released a video telling U.S. military members to ignore "illegal orders."

The Washington Post conveniently recently released a curiously timed article about two narco terrorists clinging to boat wreckage before a "double tap" sent them to Davy Jones's locker.

This all seems like a well-planned, lefty attack to defame Hegseth, and maybe even build a case to impeach Trump next year if the Democrats take back the House. But as I mentioned, convincing Americans to shed a tear over a group of drug-smuggling, human-trafficking, head-lopping animals isn't easy. Just ask Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who flew to El Salvador to sip sangria with "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who trafficked people for MS-13 and beat the potato salad out of his wife before finally getting deported by the Trump administration.

So why continue supporting these animals? It's almost as if the Democrats and Maduro's narco terrorists are Siamese-twinned at the hip.

FACT-O-RAMA! The term "Siamese twins" originated with the birth of Chang and Eng Bunker, who were born cojoined in Siam (now Thailand) in 1811. Disappointingly, Siamese cats have only one head.

Gavin Newsom let billions of dollars worth of cocaine come through the Mexico border into Southern California by one drug kingpin alone



The FBI says “Ryan Wedding and his crew are responsible for moving billions of dollars worth of cocaine and other narcotics from Mexico to… pic.twitter.com/Cbd5KwkLP3 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 2, 2025

Advertisement

I've been saying for a long time that there is a bromance between Democrats and the cartels, and I am not alone:

The most powerful Drug Cartel in the United States is the Democratic Party.



Don’t believe me?



Democratic states lead the highest incidence in fentanyl and cocaine problem than republican states.



Know what else? Violence and crime is just as high as a result of the same.… pic.twitter.com/bd1jt19khF — Jesus Romero (@CommanderRomero) November 30, 2025

This guy agrees with me and lays out just how and why he believes the Democrats embrace drug cartels.

Here is a persuasive argument that politicians in Arizona are, like those in Mexico, taking bribes from Mexican cartels.

South of the border, drug gangs are operating in every state.

There are reports that Joe Biden contacted the cartels after his 2020 election "win." This is from Newsweek:

"On day one, Joe Biden of his administration—not a week into it, not a month into it—announced that he wasn't going to deport illegals anymore. Why did he do that? He wanted to signal to the cartels: start bringing people here. They profit from that. Bring them to Border Patrol, you don't have to hide, and we'll move them around," [Texas Attorney Ken] Paxton told Sunday Morning Futures host Mario Bartiromo.

FACT-O-RAMA! There is a tourist trap called "South of the Border" located on the border of South Carolina and North Carolina. They have billboard signs for hundreds of miles in both directions of I-95. In 36 years of being a traveling comedian, I stopped there once. Once.

Advertisement

I truly believe the globalists are panicking.

Things just aren't going their way. The increased lefty violence we see is indicative of the communists' acceptance that they — and their vomitous commie plans — are going down like the Andrea Doria.

Related: When Violence Becomes Virtue: Leftists Haven't Thought Things Through Very Well

The Democrats, normally flush with Benjamins, actually had to take out a $15 million loan for the 2025 elections.

Also, Trump wasn't supposed to return to the White House. He was supposed to die at a rally in Butler, Pa, last summer, but providence had other plans.

In God I trust. I hope you do, too.

Are you FINALLY ready to get into the fight? GOOD! I KNEW you were a patriot!

Become a PJ Media VIP Soldier! You MIGHT even get a tasty discount — Hold on, I'll ask, because I'm a BIGWIG here at PJ Media.

Hello, beloved editors. Can these patriots PLEASE get a discount today?

For you, KDJ, no problem! Tell your readers to take 60% off their new VIP membership with the promo code FIGHT.

Sha-ZAM! Thank you, editors! Have I mentioned I LOVE your new haircut(s)?

Join now and make sure your grandkids live with the SAME LIBERTIES you have known and respected!



