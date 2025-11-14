When Violence Becomes Virtue: Leftists Haven't Thought Things Through Very Well

The so-called progressives remind me of a woman (or two...) I've dated with what appeared to be scorching cases of borderline personality disorder: emotional instability, violent outbursts, and a complete unwillingness to accept responsibility for getting hammered and driving my car into a Meijer cart corral.

FACT-O-RAMA! Meijer is a chain of midwestern stores that are similar to Walmart but with fewer mobile salad-dodgers.

This scooter is screaming for help, literally. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kjNCKzPq3f — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) April 28, 2025

The only thing more dangerous than an emotionally unstable person who is prone to violence is hundreds of them together, united in an unshakable belief that their violence is not only necessary, but virtuous. How did they get that way?

The emotionally weak are easy prey for evil institutions such as cults, skinheads, and far-left social justice crusaders.

There are two types of communists currently working together to topple the United States:

You have your upper-level pinkos like Bernie Sanders, Jamine Crockett, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: wealthy, powerful, and not afraid to beclown themselves in front of a news camera. Then there are the weak, easily controlled street-level commies who will stand in the rain to flip the bird at Tesla dealerships whenever a Level-1 apparatchik tells them to do so.

FACT-O-RAMA! A new Meijer cart corral will cost you about $480.

Scratching a swastika into a Cybertruck for the "resistance" is one thing, but how do the communists get their lemmings to make the stretch from vandalism to actual physical violence against strangers? They demonize, then dehumanize us, like this:

G. Edward Griffin reads the 1943 directive that Communist Party HQ issued to American communists on the plan to discredit all who oppose them. How this agenda still echoes 82 years later will chill you to your bones. pic.twitter.com/sqyMYeD8q2 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 9, 2025

Despite that "coexist" bumper sticker, your obese high-calorie, blue-haired septum ringworm-in-law is incapable of tolerating people who hold different opinions. And if zhe gets word from a Level-1 communist that people wearing MAGA caps or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) badges are "Nazis," violence against them is more than duty, it's nothing less than virtuous.

One of the Antifa groups designated by the State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization is Antifa Ost, aka Hammerbande. They are known for carrying out brutal hammer and melee attacks on unsuspecting victims. They aim to break their victims' bones. https://t.co/VmDhtqoTMX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2025

How do we deal with people who are so full of hatred that they find honor in sneaking up behind people and pounding them with hammers, or shooting at ICE agents who are rounding up illegal immigrants with convictions for rape and murder? Likely the same way our military dealt with kamikaze pilots who "stoically" crashed their planes into U.S. Navy ships, we deal with them on their level, meaning, it might be time to punch a communist, literally and figuratively.

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." —Mike Tyson

But that is hard to do when the communist street thugs with hearts full of hate and veins full of Skinny Girl Mojitos — or Sissy Lover Bimbo energy drinks — know they can rely on local, blue-city police and judges to look the other way whenever the panty-clad Antifa guttersnipes take to the streets to destabilize our nation.

🚨NEW: John Fetterman *STUNS* CNN's Dana Bash by telling her how Left crueler than Right🚨



FETTERMAN: "The Right would say really rough things and names ... but on the Left, it was like they want me to die or that 'We're cheering for your next stroke' ... they even have a gif… pic.twitter.com/iMRyVTssgs — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 12, 2025

For starters, it would be nice if Pam Bondi would (pretty please) convict the three Teslaphobes who set fire to dealerships, one of whom did it because of "the Ukraine" or something.

Frankly, it's hard to hope for law and order involving mere vandalism after we saw a filthy commie prosecutor drop charges against a convicted sexual predator trying to kidnap an 11-year-old child.

The good news is, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) has launched articles of impeachment against the swamp-daddy of dirty judges, Judge James Boasberg, for his part in the "Arctic Frost" scandal.

That's a good start, but until Antifa feels the business end of a nightstick, or watches its brothers and sisters non-binary siblings being frog-marched to a federal prison for a few years, we can expect more bloodshed on our side.

That said, these Antifa prags don't seem so tough once you get them into custody.

🚨 LMFAO! An Antifa militant, who dumped red paint on the ICE facility here in Portland last night, was just arrested after he returned tonight



And @BillMelugin_ caught him VISIBLY SHAKING like a little girl while custody 🤣



These thugs are MUCH weaker than they pretend to be pic.twitter.com/YAjCikLLyE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 2, 2025

You can do your part without taking so much as a mosquito-punch from Antifa.

