To Kill an Operation Mockingbird: Tulsi Goes to War With CIA's Propaganda Yobbos

Former Democratic Party presidential hopeful and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is giving the CIA an enema—and she's putting the hose where it is most needed: in the sketchy, unofficial offices of Operation Mockingbird, the CIA's not-so-secret department dedicated to propaganda.

FACT-O-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird was created in the late 1940s to spread anti-Soviet propaganda through news outlets. It was later weaponized for use against Americans. Operation Mockingbird is the grandfather of "fake news."

The CIA has been bribing/threatening/installing journalists to do their bidding since the beginning of the Cold War. It is believed they had/have roughly 400 journalists, news reporters, and publishers throughout the world, writing what the CIA tells them to write.

In the mid-1970s, Operation Mockingbird was exposed by the Church Committee, led by Senator Frank Church (D-Idaho). The committee found that the CIA, as well as the FBI, NSA, and various other alphabet agencies, were illegally bugging, wiretapping, and harassing people, even Americans, the most notable of whom was Martin Luther King, Jr.

FACT-O-RAMA! Former FBI Chief J. Edgar Hoover believed MLK Jr. was a communist. He may have been correct.

The Church Committee slapped the CIA on the wrist and told them to end Operation Mockingbird, but, exasperatingly, the committee didn't provide any oversight to make sure that Mockingbird was dead. According to the Church Committee Report on Foreign and Military Intelligence of 1976 (page 455), Mockingbird thrives to this day.

Watch Robert Kennedy, Jr. explain how some of the fake news crims, including Rolling Stone and Vox, are nothing more than CIA-run rumor mills.

COINCIDENCE-O-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird was first exposed by journalist Carl Bernstein in Rolling Stone. Today, RFK, Jr. believes the CIA has control over the very same apocryphal rag mag.

So that leads us to where we are now.

Tulsi Gabbard believes Operation Mockingbird isn't merely still alive and kicking, but that it's being used to slander President Trump. In my opinion, it's also being used to spread globalist codswallop. Even better, Gabbard is dedicated to tearing it down.

IMHO-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird has also taken over various television shows, like the soon-to-be kaput Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

What you're about to see is not comedy. It's tragically cringeworthy propaganda being progenerated by a globalist shill who needs to be drummed out of the comedy community forever.

Welcome to late-night brainwashing, courtesy of, I believe, Operation Mockingbird:

SCARY: Tulsi Gabbard CONFIRMS That ‘Operation Mockingbird’ is STILL Ongoing inside the CIA and she is actively trying to Shut it Down.



Tulsi says Deep State intel agents are still actively colluding with left-wing media outlets to attack President Trump from within:



“There are… pic.twitter.com/CZWMERFsa3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2025

Watch former CIA Director John Brennan squirm like a worm under the magnifying glass of the Trump administration's take-down of swamp wigglers like himself:

🚨BREAKING: Former CIA Director John Brennan confirmed @DNIGabbard's claim that Operation Mockingbird remains active.



He stuttered after realizing what he just said.



"Intelligence really undergirds a lot of the political efforts underway..." pic.twitter.com/xG9NLbXmja — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 1, 2025

DNI Gabbard claims she is dedicated to ending the unofficial "Operation Mockingbird." I can't be more giddy.

I suspect there are no hallway signs at the Pentagon stating "Operation Mockingbird Offices This Way," and thus stabbing the problem in its heart may prove difficult.

Operation Mockingbird is likely why your hirsute thing-in-law believes Trump said to take "horse pills" to beat COVID, which came from a bat salad, and so many other lies we've seen pushed by the media.

Operation Mockingbird gave us all of this flapdoodle: pic.twitter.com/KzmE9CaG1F — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) August 3, 2025

I believe the darker threat isn't fake news, but the seemingly unquenchable thirst for more of the same. Killing Operation Mockingbird is integral, but teaching leftoids they've been lied to for decades is the true challenge.

Watch this video, and the meaning of the name "Operation Mockingbird" will become terrifyingly clear:

Tragically, we now live in a country where elected tyrants locked us down over a Chinese virus with a 99.5% survival rate. Roughly 60% of Democrats want us, the unvaxxed, locked in a camp, and another 50% wanted our kids taken away. Our so-called allies in England, Canada, and Australia are attacking their citizens who dare to express opinions that disagree with the state and their dystopian plan. Do you really think it can't happen here?

Free speech will be the first to disappear, followed by those who resist. If that isn't enough to convince you to fight for our Constitutionally insured, God-given rights, I can't imagine what is.

