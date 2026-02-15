Reid Hoffman Funded Suit Against Trump Alleging Rape. Epstein Files Mention Him 2,658 Times

The disclosures from the Epstein files have been enlightening to say the least, particularly if you wonder if you are seeing what you think you're seeing. More to the point, do you remember that 2023 lawsuit against candidate Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll? That’s the one where Carroll, who is now 82 years old, waited all these years and, after two of Trump’s presidential races and one term as president, decided to sue the billionaire on allegations of defamation, rape, and sexual abuse.

Advertisement

The case was mostly based on unsubstantiated accusations that Trump sexually abused and raped Carroll in 1996, 23 years earlier. In the end, a jury awarded Carroll $5 million in a judgement that rejected the plaintiff’s claim that she was raped, but it found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. The jury verdict also gave Trump’s dishonest critics the opportunity to falsely claim he raped someone.

Before, during, and after the trial, Carroll made a number of curious statements that make you wonder just how right in the head she is. Like the time in 2019 that she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “Most people think of rape as being sexy.”

Now the Epstein files are providing some new context to that case, and more specifically, the man with the money behind the lawsuit. Since 2023, we knew that billionaire leftist and founder of LinkedIn Reid Hoffman bankrolled the litigation.

He provided most, if not all, of the money needed to pay those blue-chip lawyers who represented Carroll. The Denver Gazette reported in 2023 this fact, along with the fact that he’s donated to “Democratic causes including former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton,” adding, “He also partnered with megadonor George Soros in 2021 to form an organization to combat disinformation.”

Hoffman is a certified never-Trumper with advanced-stage TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Hoffman was all too happy to take credit for the role his funding played in supporting Carroll’s lawsuit.

Advertisement

2023. Reid Hoffman explains why he funded E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump.



Hoffman, the walking embodiment of perversion, a man who stayed at Epstein's ranch, island, and NYC home and sent Epstein gifts for "the girls," claims he funded the lawsuit to help Carroll get… pic.twitter.com/iwaGGfIBad — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 14, 2026

So, you heard Hoffman, right? He said, “Her (Carroll’s) voice should be heard, that because she was challenging someone who was so much more wealthy and powerful that shouldn’t be squashed.…Providing that voice for, you know, people who otherwise would be ground down by the system, or the powerful, is I think a good thing, obviously especially in the case of women, and especially in the case of sexual, and other, kind of torture, and attack…So, providing that support was something I was very happy to do.”

As a leftist billionaire, all of this is very on brand for Hoffman. Hypocrisy and double standards are also on brand for the left. In that spirit, it appears Hoffman has not disappointed.

Hoffman was mentioned quite a bit in the Epstein files, and it would appear not as a mere acquaintance of Epstein.

That said, it’s important to know that not everyone mentioned in the files did anything wrong. In a few cases that we already know of, some who are mentioned explicitly rejected Jeffrey Epstein and what he was all about. Others were simply people who had crossed paths with Epstein along the way.

Advertisement

Hoffman's interactions with Epstein suggest he did a lot more than simply cross paths with Epstein. His name is mentioned in the files 2,658 times.

The New York Post has reported that some of the recently released Epstein email files “reveal LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein’s infamous private island, his New Mexico ranch, and his New York apartment.”

In one email, it says that “Reid will spend the night at 71st,” which is a reference to Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse.

The Post also reported, “An apparent 2014 scheduling memo lists a variety of dinners and parties, as well as the line: ‘Jeffrey will have Joi Ito and Reid Hoffman will go to the ranch for the weekend (JE did not give exact dates).’” Ito is a notable Japanese venture capitalist. Here are some of the emails in question.

🚨BREAKING: Newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails reveal LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein's private island, New Mexico ranch, and New York apartment.



"Reid will spend the night at 71st"



"Reid Hoffman will go to the ranch for the weekend"



"Jeffrey will… pic.twitter.com/eRGEecI2KG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2026

While there is nothing specifically incriminating in the wording of the emails, Hoffman’s obviously close relationship with Epstein raises a number of questions, especially for a man who, when he funded Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump, said that in providing that funding, he was supporting “people who otherwise would be ground down by the system, or the powerful." And then he added that he thought this was "a good thing, obviously especially in the case of women, and especially in the case of sexual, and other, kinds of torture, and attack.”

Advertisement

Let’s say, for sport, that Hoffman didn’t engage in the perks of spending all that time on Epstein’s island or in his pervert Bed and Breakfast. Do you think he knew what an unsavory character Epstein was? Do you think he ever offered to pay for lawsuits on behalf of Epstein’s victims?

Do you think Hoffman had his share of opportunities to get to know any of them? I guess we just need to stay tuned.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!