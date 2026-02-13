The Democratic Party’s Great Prestige Act

The pledge

Every magic trick begins with a promise: a magician shows the audience something ordinary; a coin, a bird, or simply a man standing on the stage.

In the 2006 movie The Prestige, the first step is named.

The pledge.

The audience sees what appears to be simple and harmless.

Modern politics, at least for the left, runs the same way.

To move this column along, let's review facts you already know:

President Donald Trump closed the southern border.

Illegal crossings trickled to next to nothing.

Once the border patrol is allowed to do its job, actual enforcement and asylum loopholes are significantly narrowed.

Gas prices are rebounding from Biden-era highs because of rising domestic production and a stabilized global energy market.

Inflation drops like a rock from a cliff compared to the Biden economy.

Monthly hiring numbers reflect both a steady rise and, in January, a remarkable one .

Trump continues to publicly back Israel after renewed regional threats.

Iran is in the spotlight amid renewed sanctions pressure.

The capture and arrest of Maduro.

I'm stopping at nine, because this would go on for a while.

Those are the visible benefits: border security, energy stability, economic improvement, and clear foreign policy signals.

That's the pledge.

The turn

Somehow, the magician makes the object disappear, with smoke filling the stage, while the audience gasps.

Attention shifts.

Headlines pivot hard and fast:

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein (there's so much it needs two entries)

The Maryland Man.

Trump's bruised hand

ICE agents enforcing federal law are today's new villains.

Has the Trump administration ignored court orders regarding immigration?

Can't you feel the growing moral outrage?

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem facing tabloid-style coverage over personal gossip involving Corey Lewandowski.

Noem firing, then rehiring, a Coast Guard pilot because he didn't grab her binky .

U.S. Navy killing narco-boat operators during enforcement actions.

The stage fills with noise, and the coin vanishes.

Border numbers, fuel prices, and wage gains don't disappear in reality; they vanish from the spotlight.

That's the turn.

The prestige

In the movie, the final step brings the object back in a shocking reveal; the prestige completes the trick, and the audience finally understands what happened.

In politics, the prestige looks different.

What matters to people are the results: filling their gas tanks, applying for jobs, or watching the safety of their communities grow. Lower prices at the pump register more deeply than any manufactured viral outrage. Paychecks lasting longer matter far more than endless panel discussions.

The Democratic Party pours energy and cash into distraction cycles because the policy ground hasn't felt like it's moved; it was a seismic shift. When enforcement tightens and markets stabilize, it's harder to argue that chaos runs rampant, so the turn must grow louder.

Yet the prestige keeps appearing in everyday life: a parent pays less for groceries than they did last month, a construction worker lands steady work on a reopened project, and a small-town sheriff reports fewer violent offenders on the streets after federal coordination.

Those aren't exactly viral moments.

What's frustrating is watching the same act repeat itself; the pledge shows measurable gains, the turn floods screens with controversy, and the prestige quietly plays out in homes and workplaces.

Sitting closest to the stage lights are the low information voters, who see smoke and applaud on cue. Strategy demands more than mockery; it needs clarity. When gas prices drop, speak plainly; when illegal crossings continue to fall, show the numbers; as job growth continues, highlight its local impact.

When the audience understands the mechanics, magic loses its power.

Politics works the same way.

Final thoughts

The Democratic Party's great prestige act depends on distraction; smoke only works if people stare at it long enough, and real life still happens outside the theater.

As the border remains secure, inflation stays cool, and a strong foreign policy, the applause will come from lived experience, not cable segments.

