DHS Highlights Story of Girl Maimed by Illegal Alien — Whom Newsom Empowered

The Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the story of a little girl who was permanently disabled in a crash caused by an illegal alien truck driver.

Dalilah Coleman was only five years old at the time of the 2024 crash. It was one of multiple horrendous accidents illegal alien truck drivers from India — all with the last name Singh — caused over the past couple of years. Dalilah has to relearn to walk and is nonverbal due to the injuries she sustained. But California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose government illegally granted the foreign truck driver a commercial driver’s license (CDL), completely ignored the Coleman family’s petitions for help and only mentioned the crash in a post last year where he accused President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem of politicizing it.

Newsom wants to protect illegal alien criminals at all costs, and he doesn’t care how many Americans are injured or killed along the way.

Noem shared a post about Dalilah on Thursday, emphasizing that, had California authorities agreed to enforce immigration law and not given CDLs to illegal aliens, the 2024 crash would never have happened.

Dalilah, a caring and vivacious child, suffered critical, life changing injuries caused by an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler.



What happened to Dalilah Coleman is a tragedy, and it’s one that could have been PREVENTED if California did not grant commercial driver’s licenses… pic.twitter.com/TxXypkZGGy — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 12, 2026

“Illegal aliens, often unable to comprehend our road signs and traffic laws, have zero business being behind the wheel of a vehicle weighing tens of thousands of pounds,” Noem said. “DHS is working every day to remove dangerous aliens who have no right to be in the U.S.”

Noem did not mention the fact that many illegal aliens also simply do not care about the laws. That is why they’re in the country to begin with — because their priority is benefiting themselves, even if it's at someone else’s expense and in defiance of legal restrictions.

Partap Singh crossed the southern U.S. border illegally in October 2022, after which the Biden administration released him into the country, according to the New York Post. ICE arrested him in August 2025. It is not clear where Singh was between the time of the crash and his federal arrest, but knowing California authorities, they probably released him back into the community. Dalilah's father, who is also a truck driver, struggled to pay her medical bills after the crash and expressed his frustration at California policies that permit illegal aliens to obtain CDLs.

At the time of the crash, Singh was speeding his semi-truck through a construction zone and did not stop for traffic, which caused a horrendous pileup. The Post explained:

Dalilah spent three weeks in a coma and required six months of hospital treatment, which included a craniectomy, before her family could bring her home, leaving her without half her skull for four months…The accident left Dalilah unable to eat food orally, and she suffered a broken femur, skull fractures and has since been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay, which will require lifelong therapy.

But Newsom ignored all efforts from the Coleman family to contact him or his office. Dalilah’s suffering did not fit his narrative and could not be exploited, so he didn’t care. Her father was painfully right when he said of California leadership, “I think they’re trying to do what’s going to favor them in the long run, no matter how many people it hurts.”

