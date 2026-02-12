ICE Director Says Agency Is Tracking 800,000 Criminals With Deportation Orders

Of the 1.6 million illegal aliens with previous deportation orders who are tagged in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tracking, 800,000 of them already have criminal convictions.

That's what ICE Director Todd Lyons reportedly testified in the Senate Thursday. While every illegal alien is a criminal to the extent that he or she broke the law to be present in America, millions of them also have charges or convictions for other crimes too, including such horrific crimes as murder, rape, pedophilia, assault, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who was sharing updates about the hearing on X, posted, “ICE Director Todd Lyons testifies that ICE is currently tracking approximately 1.6 million illegal aliens with deportation orders in the US, approximately 800,000 of whom have criminal convictions.” He also noted:

ICE Director Todd Lyons testifies that when ICE was about to conduct a large operation in Aurora, CO last year, targeting an apartment complex full of suspected TdA gang members, ICE gave a heads up to local authorities, who he suspects leaked the operation. Lyons says when ICE arrived, protesters were waiting for them and the buildings were empty.

That's just one of many instances where local leftist authorities undermined federal immigration operations, and on behalf of the worst sort of human scum imaginable. And even now congressional Democrats are determined to defund the Department of Homeland Security as their latest ploy to sabotage immigration enforcement operations. No matter how much you loathe the Democrat Party, it isn't enough.

Just think about the extent of money and efforts that Democrats, both politicians and activists, lavish on shielding and defending illegal alien criminals. Sanctuary laws, ICE-free zones, lawsuits, mass riots, appeals in court, the 1,347% increase in assaults on ICE, the doxing networks, the social media campaigns — everything that goes into protecting aliens and wasting taxpayer and donors' money. How can they justify it?

Speaking of sanctuary politicians, senators also grilled Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison Thursday, including an interchange between Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Ellison. Moreno asked, "If you enter the country illegally, or you overstay a visa, should you be deported?" Ellison pompously replied, "My simple answer is, sir, it depends." Moreno fired back, "Okay, sir, somebody breaks into your home. Should they be arrested for breaking and entering, or does it depend?" Ellison sputtered, "It's an entirely different scenario."

He ended up admitting that civil laws should certainly be enforced, but balked when Moreno pointed out this meant immigration law. Ellison doesn't want rule of law; he wants to be the arbiter of what is considered legally enforceable.

This exchange ties in to the statistics from Lyons because the reality is Democrats who have sanctuary policies don't give a hang how many foreign criminals roam free in our nation.

