There’s No Meltdown Like a Hillary Meltdown. This Is Her ‘Best Of’ Album.

Over the weekend, we got a nostalgic glimpse of what could have been had Hillary Clinton defeated President Donald Trump back in 2016. My colleagues Stephen Kruiser and David Manney both captured a uniquely "Hillary moment" that happened over the weekend. Here's how David described Clinton’s panel discussion appearance at the Munich Security Conference:

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton, a former all-star American leader, took the stage in Munich expecting a stroll on familiar ground. The setting felt friendly, the crowd leaned globalist, and the talking points seemed well-rehearsed. Then a Czech politician, calmly stepping outside the approved script, asked a question that didn't flatter the room. It was as if a thousand voices in the Force suddenly vanished; the room's temperature changed. Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka challenged prevailing narratives on sovereignty, migration, and Western leadership. He spoke; he didn't shout. He didn't posture, he simply disagreed.

Here’s how that turned out.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A Czech politician CALLED OUT Hillary Clinton to her face over her Trump derangement syndrome



And Hillary absolutely LOST it



Looks like he struck a nerve! 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/HbTMr7GZ0V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 15, 2026

Now that Clinton’s political career is firmly in the nation’s rearview mirror, we can laugh, can’t we? I mean, those things she said and did that once scared the bejeebers out of us for our country, we can laugh about them now, right?

I think we can enjoy her best meltdown moments now because we know she lost, not just an election, but in attaining the kind of influence and power she always craved. With that in mind, consider this her “best of” album of her meltdown hit parade.

Advertisement

This is Clinton at a congressional hearing on the catastrophic Benghazi terrorist attack that left four American diplomats dead under then Secretary of State Clinton’s watch. The attack happened on Sept. 11, 2012. This hearing took place on Oct. 22, 2015.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This next one is the OG of Clinton moments. It’s from Mar. 16, 1992, while she was campaigning for her husband in his first run for president. She was in her hometown at Chicago's Busy Bee restaurant.

This line defined her and set the tone for the rest of her career in public life: “I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfill my profession, which I entered before my husband was in public life.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That video snippet also included a cut from a 60 Minutes interview she did alongside Bill Clinton in January 1992, when the latest controversy on the campaign trail was centered on allegations that Bill had engaged in an extramarital affair with Gennifer Flowers. She was referencing a country song by Tammy Wynette called “Stand By Your Man.” The irony was that the thing she said she wasn’t doing was exactly what she was doing. She told the world that even in light of Bill’s “eccentricities,” she wasn’t going anywhere.

Advertisement

In 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Hillary Clinton sat in a studio at CBS News and showed us the softer side of her classic meltdowns. Once again, irony is lost on Clinton as she accuses Justice Clarence Thomas of being a “person of grievance,” “resentment,” “anger.” And then she made sure to include the dire warning that now “people will die.” This has become a baked-in talking point for the left on every issue, but in this interview, it was Hillary Clinton trial-testing it.

Unhinged Hillary Clinton has on-camera MELTDOWN, defames Clarence Thomas



pic.twitter.com/vlVuNR3h42 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2022

Lest we forget, however, Clinton’s default mode is best described as loud, unhinged, and shrill. Rush Limbaugh had a theory that the one thing that would always sink her in the polls was that men would hear her shriek and whine and even nag the voters so much that they saw her as that woman, like an ex-wife, who they couldn’t bear to listen to day-after-day. I’m sure the shrillness turned off a lot of women, too.

That time in 2016 Hillary melted down and scolded Americans for not putting her 50 points up over Trump. pic.twitter.com/B0wWiPr6kG — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

While there are too many instances of heckling to show here, it seems word got out that you could really throw her off her game, if she had game, if you heckled her. Here’s one example of this: when she got called out while in the middle of trying to say her opponents don’t want to be called out.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

On second thought, after watching Hillary Clinton in action, I’m not laughing. I’m once again feeling this deep sense of relief that she’s now on the sidelines and that even her own party has moved on from her.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!