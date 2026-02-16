Bill Clinton Just Got Brutally Dissed by His Own Party

The Democratic Party put together a Presidents' Day tribute on social media that snubbed one of their most electorally successful presidents in modern history. Bill Clinton, the guy who won two terms and left office with a 66% approval rating, got left out of the party's official image like the creepy uncle no one wants to sit next to at Thanksgiving dinner.

The post from the Democrat Party’s official X account showed a "Happy Presidents' Day" collage featuring JFK, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, FDR, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Notice anyone missing? The only Democrat presidents they skipped were Clinton and Harry Truman. You could probably argue that to today’s Democrat Party, all old white men look alike, but Clinton is still quite active in the party, and probably should have been included.

We honor their service to our country. Happy Presidents’ Day 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/Fx8SExCbG5 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 16, 2026

Naturally, the RNC pounced, retweeting the Democrats' post with a photo of Clinton sitting next to Hillary, both looking appropriately concerned. "Forget someone again??" the caption reads.

It's the kind of burn that lands because everyone knows something weird is happening here.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC to ask whether leaving Clinton out was intentional, but they didn’t receive an answer. The Clinton Foundation didn't respond either. That silence speaks volumes when your own party features Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden—two presidents who collectively gave America stagflation, hostage crises, the Afghanistan disaster, and 40-year-high inflation—yet can’t find room for the guy they used to credit with balancing the budget. However, that was technically Newt Gingrich who did that.

So, why did Bill get dissed? Fox News Digital offers a theory.

Clinton, one of the most popular presidents in recent history, was not without his share of scandal. The late Kenneth Starr investigated Clinton for connections to a controversial 1978 land deal in the Ozarks nicknamed "Whitewater" dating to Clinton’s time as Arkansas attorney general. While Clinton was never charged with wrongdoing, Arkansas business partners Jim and Susan McDougal were convicted in connection with the failed Whitewater deal. Hillary Clinton had previously worked for the law firm that represented Jim McDougal’s bank. Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Clinton’s successor, was also convicted. But the Whitewater case led Starr to discover what became the Monica Lewinsky scandal — wherein Clinton allegedly had a sexual relationship with a White House intern. On January 26, 1998, Clinton famously maintained his innocence in the face of impeachment over Starr’s case, declaring at the end of a childcare policy press conference:

Not buying that. If presidential scandals were enough to warrant exclusion from the image, Barack Obama would never have made it.

Many on social media speculate it has something to do with the fact that Clinton's name appears all over the Epstein files. He flew on Epstein's private jet at least 16 times between 2001 and 2003. Recently released documents include photos of Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, including one showing a shirtless Clinton in a hot tub with someone identified by the DOJ as a victim of Epstein's abuse.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton recently agreed to testify before Congress about their relationship with Epstein after facing potential criminal contempt charges. Sure, they claim House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is employing dirty tricks. Still, when your party won't even put your picture on a Presidents' Day card, the only possible explanation is that the party is so embarrassed by Clinton's Epstein connections that they're willing to airbrush him out of history entirely.

Happy Presidents' Day, Bill.

