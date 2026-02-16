Obama Walks Back Alien Admission After Interview Clip Goes Viral

Barack Obama is backpedaling after a podcast interview clip went viral over the weekend in which he appeared to confirm that aliens are real.

Obama sat down with Brian Tyler Cohen for an interview that aired Saturday, and when Cohen asked during the speed round portion of the interview, he asked, point-blank, whether aliens exist.

Obama didn’t hesitate and replied, "They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in… Area 51.”

His tone was notably serious rather than playful, and he even seemed to stutter a bit, like he wasn’t sure if he should be saying what he was saying. He went on to add that there was no underground facility "unless there's this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

Cohen’s next question was about what Obama first wanted answered upon taking office, ”Where are the aliens?" he joked.

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real”



“But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

It marked a curious moment given the buildup of UFO sightings, alleged abductions, and conspiracy theories that have accumulated over decades. Having a former commander-in-chief seemingly validate extraterrestrial life is not a throwaway comment, particularly given the congressional hearings and whistleblower testimony that have punctuated recent years.

But by Saturday night, Obama was on Instagram walking it back. "I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it's gotten attention let me clarify," he wrote. "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

The subject of UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) as the government now calls them, has drawn serious attention from Congress in the past few years. There was a congressional hearing in 2024 featuring military witnesses who described mysterious objects approaching aircraft and reportedly withstanding missile strikes. Whistleblower Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon intelligence officer, testified about what he claimed were non-human vehicles and biological specimens recovered from crash sites.

A separate hearing in September 2025 featured testimony from retired military personnel, including descriptions of objects emerging from the ocean and outmaneuvering conventional technology. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) admitted during the hearing that he went from skeptic to believer after watching videos and hearing testimony from service members.

"Growing up, I really never believed in UFOs or any of this stuff. I always thought it was a little kooky," Crane. "But after hearing your testimony from honorable service members and watching videos, I’ve got to admit, I’ve become a believer." At the hearing, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) presented leaked intelligence footage allegedly showing a Hellfire missile bouncing off an unidentified object near Yemen.

Polling shows Americans are skeptical of government transparency on the issue. A 2025 survey by NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ found that 44% of registered voters believe the federal government is concealing evidence about UFOs, with younger Americans and political independents expressing the highest levels of distrust.