Barack Obama Drops a Bombshell About Aliens During Interview

Normally, I wouldn’t give a hoot about an interview with Barack Obama, but his recent exchange with Brian Taylor Cohen did catch my attention. I don’t care about his thoughts on policy, Donald Trump, or anything even remotely connected to politics, but Cohen did ask Obama a question that probably wasn’t entirely serious, and yet the answer he got was actually rather significant.

Advertisement

“Are aliens real?” Cohen asked.

Personally, I don’t believe he expected a straight answer. If anything, he probably thought Obama would say, “If they are, I couldn’t tell you.”

But that’s not what Obama said.

“Uh, they’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and, and, and, uh, they’re not being kept in, uh, what is it?” he said.

“Area 51,” Cohen interjected.

“Area 51,” Obama confirmed. “Uh, there, there’s no underground, uh, facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they, they hid it from the President of the United States.”

He wasn’t being jokey, either. He was being quite serious. His stammering almost makes you wonder if he thought he shouldn’t be saying what he was saying.

Curiously, Cohen had no follow-up. Probably because he wasn’t expecting that answer, he didn’t ask anything like “How do you know this?” or anything demanding more details. His follow-up question was just a lame question you’d expect from a fanboy and not a serious journalist.

“What was the first question you wanted answered when you became president?” Cohen asked.

Really? What’s next— “What’s your favorite color?” “Boxers or briefs?”

Obama joked, “Um, where are the aliens?”

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real”



“But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

Advertisement

When you have a former president seemingly confirming the existence of aliens, that’s a big deal. It’s been a longstanding question thanks to decades of UFO sightings, alleged kidnappings, etc. There are various conspiracy theories over this issue, from the government having regular contact with alien civilizations to technologies from crashed alien crafts being reverse-engineered. And through it all, there’s never been a definitive confirmation. I hesitate even to call Obama’s comments confirmation, but they are still a big deal.

Newsweek has more:

Obama's remarks coincide with dramatic testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, where military veterans described mysterious unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). In September 2025, Air Force veteran Dylan Borland testified that a triangular aircraft hovered above him for several minutes at Langley Air Force Base in 2012, displaying characteristics that defied conventional aviation physics. "This craft interfered with my telephone, did not have any sound and the material it was made of appeared fluid or dynamic," Borland told the task force. He claimed the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) dismissed his report and that he subsequently faced workplace retaliation, security clearance manipulation, and blacklisting from federal intelligence employment. "I am unemployed now and have no job prospects," Borland said.

Advertisement

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who chairs the UAP task force, has accused the Defense Department and intelligence community of stonewalling congressional oversight on the issue of aliens, saying the panel has been denied access to key videos and files tied to unidentified aerial phenomena incidents. “The American people are not fragile and do not need to be shielded like children from reality,” Luna said back in September during a hearing, blasting what she described as a lack of transparency.

So, did Obama confirm the existence of aliens? Was he joking?

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!