Tim Allen Says Reading the Bible Changed Him — Now He’s Going Back for More

Popular actor and comedian Tim Allen recently shared an update about his Bible-reading journey, revealing that he read the Good Book from cover to cover and that it deeply impacted his life. The experience affected him so profoundly that he now plans to start all over again. Christians everywhere should follow this example. The Bible is sacred Scripture—God’s Word, spoken through His chosen instruments to all humanity. If you read only one book in your lifetime, it should be this one.

Allen posted on social media platform X on February 4 that he completed the Bible without skipping or skimming any part, a feat many believers never accomplish. That reality should trouble us, especially since so many claim to walk with Christ. God speaks to us through Scripture, yet too many fail to take the time to read it and hear His voice. Then we wonder why the Church finds itself in such a sorry state and vulnerable to the liberal mind virus.

“Finished the entire Bible—it’s been a 13 month word by word page by page no skimming journey. Humbled, enlightened and amazed at what I read and what I learned. I will rest and meditate on so much. I will begin it again,” Allen wrote.

Many people responded in the comments by sharing how the Word of God transformed their lives. One commenter wrote, “I started it a few weeks ago. I’ve never opened it in my life. It is a hard read. But I want to do this. Learn about it.” If that person remains faithful to the task, Scripture will change their life in ways they cannot yet imagine. The Bible never leaves anyone unchanged. It either draws you closer to God or hardens your heart against Him, because it exposes the deepest corners of the soul.

“For those who are aware this is an accomplishment, reading the entire Bible ‘word by word’ and page by page isn’t for the weak. Great job Mr. Allen,” one user commented. Another added, “So great! I just finished reading Psalms to begin the year. As others have said, the Bible is shallow enough for the newest believer and deep enough for the most studious theologian. Praying that you continue to find great joy in it.”

In 2024, Allen also shared how much he loved Scripture and how deliberately he was moving through it, expressing amazement at what he found in the text.

“Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible. Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up the New Testament. So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting,” he wrote in a previous post.

Just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Allen said the witness of Kirk’s widow, Erika, moved him deeply—especially her decision to forgive her husband’s killer. Her words prompted Allen to confront a wound he had carried for decades and finally forgive the man responsible for his father’s death.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all,” Allen shared.

Anyone who reads the Bible with an open mind and heart—ready to receive the truth and follow it wherever it leads—will encounter redemption in Christ. From Genesis to Revelation, the entire story centers on Him and the astonishing lengths love drove Him to in order to save humanity from sin’s power and penalty. One can only hope that this journey leads Allen, and all who undertake it, to that same saving conclusion.

