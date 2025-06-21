‘God Bless America’: Netanyahu Praises Trump for Iran Strike

Catherine Salgado | 10:12 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Donald Trump for the decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites, saying that it will “change history.”

In a video he posted to X, Netanyahu celebrated the “unshakeable alliance” between Israel and America and said Trump’s “leadership today has created a pivot of history.” Trump addressed the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Advertisement

The prime minister enthusiastically said, “Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed.”

America alone had the capability, Netanyahu argued: “It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons. His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.”

Advertisement

He emphasized the unity of his and Trump’s goals. “President Trump and I often say, ‘Peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace.’ And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. President Trump, I thank you, the people of Israel thank you, the forces of civilization thank you.”

He ended his triumphant statement by saying, “God bless America, God bless Israel, and may God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY

Recommended

Trump's Audacious Deception, Tight OpSec, Shocking Stealth in Lead-Up to Hit on Iran's Nuke Sites Victoria Taft
Here’s How The White House Pulled Off a Flawless Strike on Iran Matt Margolis
Trump Bombed Iran, So We May Soon Know How Many Terrorist Sleeper Cells Came into America Under Biden Mark Tapscott
Now We Know Why the Minnesota Assassin Story Disappeared Overnight Matt Margolis
Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Strike Matt Margolis
Barack Obama Lets the Mask Slip Again Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Why I Trust Trump on Iran
Trump Announces Rwanda-Congo Peace Treaty
Why Does Iran Hate Israel?
Advertisement