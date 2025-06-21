‘God Bless America’: Netanyahu Praises Trump for Iran Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Donald Trump for the decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites, saying that it will “change history.”

In a video he posted to X, Netanyahu celebrated the “unshakeable alliance” between Israel and America and said Trump’s “leadership today has created a pivot of history.” Trump addressed the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The prime minister enthusiastically said, “Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed.”

President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) Jun 21, 2025

America alone had the capability, Netanyahu argued: “It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons. His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.”

He emphasized the unity of his and Trump’s goals. “President Trump and I often say, ‘Peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace.’ And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. President Trump, I thank you, the people of Israel thank you, the forces of civilization thank you.”

He ended his triumphant statement by saying, “God bless America, God bless Israel, and may God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith.”

