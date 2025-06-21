Dems FREAK OUT Over 'Unrecognizable' White House Rose Garden, But Wait 'til They Find Out What's Next

Victoria Taft | 7:56 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Settle down, everybody. The same people who thought nothing of trans actors going topless on the White House grounds at Easter, er, Trans Day of Visibility, now pretend to be outraged over a Rose Garden renovation. Just wait until they find out what else the Trumps have planned. 

After news that landscaping crews brought in the backhoe, Democrat "strategists" and the female salt-and-peppered outrage actors began having fits over...President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump placing pavers over the grass in the White House Rose Garden, so that peoples' chairs don't sink in the grass or high heels get lost in the rough.

Oh, the humanity.


He gave a preview of the work to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, whom the president assured that the roses would stay, but the grass was out.

Libs called the improvements a "desecration."

This reno had been planned soon after Trump took office. 

In February and March, President Trump told reporters that having press conferences in the Rose Garden was sometimes hazardous.

The president told People Magazine, “You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall." People called the garden "almost unrecognizable amid renovations." 

"[W]e’re going to make that into a stone surface because you can’t have it," he told them. "Yesterday we had a lot of press here because ... they can’t stand on it," he explained. Then he pointed out, "Do you see the women there? They’re going crazy. The grass was wet. Their heels are going right through the grass, like four inches deep.”

The White House confirmed that: "This restoration to the Rose Garden preserves the beauty of the space and builds on the work done in 2020, with a focus on enhancing practical use and guest experience for those attending special events.”

That 2020 time period was when First Lady Melania Trump redid the Rose Garden to match Bunny Mellon's revamp of the garden for Jackie Kennedy. Back then, they accused her of ruining Jackie's garden by replicating it. There's no help for these TDS afflicted garden "experts."

The outrage crowd brought a compost pile-sized bunch of hate.

Never mind that Trump has conceived of and brought to fruition hundreds of designs during his time as a luxury hotel, golf club, apartment, builder, renovator, and developer. What does he know? 

The Rose Garden has been renovated five times in the history of the White House. Edith Roosevelt renovated it in 1903, Ellen Wilson spruced it up in 1913, the Kennedy transformation happened in 1962, Melania Trump's reno came in 2020, and now this.

This self-certified smart guy can tell it's going to be a disaster even though it won't be completed until August.

Just wait till that guy finds out what Trump's next project is. We can't wait for the heads to explode.

The president confirmed on Friday that he's going ahead with plans to build a new, period-specific, White House ballroom. 

The president wrote Friday on TruthSocial:

Just inspected the site of the new Ballroom that will be built, compliments of a man known as Donald J. Trump, at the White House.

For 150 years, Presidents, and many others, have wanted a beautiful Ballroom, but it never got built because nobody previously had any knowledge or experience in doing such things – But I do, like maybe nobody else, and it will go up quickly, and be a wonderful addition, very much in keeping with the magnificent White House itself.

Currently the large East Room of the White House serves as a place for state dinners, ceremonies, and other festivities.

In March, he told a gathering that he offered on several occasions to build a new ballroom at a cost of $100 million for the Biden administration. He said the Bidens never returned his calls.

Trump who likes his ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, and thinks the White House should have an equally appropriate and dedicated ballroom. Where it will be isn't clear at the moment. But he says he's walked the site, so expect to see a rendering soon.

