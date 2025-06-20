West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Holy Environy! Trump Just Saved the Pacific Northwest from Energy Suicide

The news along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ is happening at blazing speed. California's governor was sipping wine at a soiree after the L.A. riots broke out, and he may be driven to do the same thing after hearing he just lost another federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump. Antifa tries to start things up in Portland, Ore., and you'll never guess what happened to them. No, you really won't.

But topping the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report this week is President Trump saving Oregon and Washington from themselves. Let's get started!

Holy environy!

President Donald Trump just saved the commies! He saved leftist Oregon and Washington residents from a future filled with crushing and unaffordable power bills, brownouts, and economic lethargy. Those high bills wouldn't have solved the problems environmentalists have predicted. Instead, they would only have stroked the egos of radical eco nuts (Oregon's number one export) who have predicted the demise of wild salmon for decades and demanded that the four lower Snake River Dams be removed.

For decades, environmentalists (looking at you, Bobby Kennedy) have argued that to "save" the venerated and saintly salmon, Oregon and Washington must remove dams. The seasonal fish runs have remained the same or better for years.

On June 27, the tally of #sockeye salmon passing through Bonneville Dam’s #fish ladder was 56,333, which bypassed the previous record set in 2012 by nearly 15,000 of the salmon. In the last 84 years, six of the 10 highest counts have been this year. https://t.co/1zvMBEIYaW pic.twitter.com/Q0z7o0cSv9 — Corps of Engineers (@PortlandCorps) July 8, 2022

This week, Trump revoked the Biden Administration’s “Restoring Healthy and Abundant Salmon, Steelhead, and Other Native Fish Populations in the Columbia River Basin” Memorandum, "which would have eliminated secure and reliable energy sources." Biden's move was absolute insanity.

Without reliable electricity from those and dams, Oregon and Washington would have been at the mercy of the unreliable solar, wind, and other kinds of "sustainable" power that can't be stored, much less used in a crunch. Imagine trying to run electric cars or the artificial intelligence-run internet without reliable electricity.

California, Wyoming, Idaho, and British Columbia rely on this electricity, too, so Trump saved California from Gavin Newsom's idiocy and our 51st state, too.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, “For far too long, we’ve sidelined America’s energy potential in the name of politicized programs that had nothing to do with real conservation efforts and hurt our farmers, fishers, and producers." Ain't that the truth.

If environmentalists really want to "save" salmon, they could do something about the seals, sea lions, and other overpopulated salmon-eaters from draping themselves over the fish ladders where they dine on the fat bellies of the salmon and toss away the rest of the fish.

And they obviously won't do anything about beaver dams.

Check out what I spotted while looking for strays. Where water would ordinarily have carved a canyon by now, years ago beavers built a series of 8+ dams along a 1000 ft stretch of coulee with 100 ft elevation gain from top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/L03tvahwqb — Ariel Greenwood (@greenwoodae) July 3, 2019

Let's visit the Klamath River basin, where four dams were removed recently against the residents' will. From Just the News:

Last year, four dams near the Klamath River near the Oregon-California border were removed, and people living in communities along the river tell Just the News that the sediment that flooded the river has turned the Klamath into a muddy waterway. While proponents of dam removal say it helps salmon populations, the Klamath River dam removal has decimated fish populations, ruined fishing tourism, and may impact agriculture.

Giving the leftist swells of the Pacific Northwest a new life is the height of environy, and preventing the disastrous result, the commies should take this win and run with it. We dare you to thank Trump.

Can he save Portland now?

Portland is quickly turning into San Francisco, which you already knew by reading my work for years now, but the new socialist-populated City Council (great job, rank choice voters!) is planning to institute the voter-approved "preschool for all" tax. I can hear the jokes now.

The same voters who elected the socialists also voted to tax other people, the preschool tax. But there's a problem. The rich people whom they depend on to fund the bulk of this tax have done a bunk. They've de-domiciled from P-Town by ever-growing numbers.

Loser. Again.

As my colleague Catherine Salgado reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom lost his latest lawsuit pretending that a president of the United States can't call out the National Guard.

A federal appeals court issued the decision in favor of Donald Trump late Thursday, blocking District Judge Charles Breyer’s order to put California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has largely sided with the anti-immigration crazies, back in control of the National Guard in LA. Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney shared screenshots of the decision and noted that it was unanimous, with a Joe Biden appointee joining in with two Trump appointees on the decision.

It's still a live issue. Will Newsom take it to the next level? If it helps him in a 2028 presidential run, sure he will.

While Rome burned...

The day after the L.A. riots broke out, Newsom was sipping wine at a fundraiser for his family's PlumpJack foundation.

EXCLUSIVE: California Governor @GavinNewsom attended a luxury wine tasting in Napa while rioters had already begun barricading streets, lighting cars on fire, and attacking law enforcement in Los Angeles.



Newsom was sipping Cabernet while California burned. pic.twitter.com/zogQsjDHQi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 19, 2025

Matt described Newsom perfectly with this observation:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has once again proven that when crisis strikes, his first instinct is to prioritize his own comfort over the safety and security of the people he's supposed to serve. Los Angeles erupted in anti-ICE riots on June 7, with rioters barricading streets, torching vehicles, and attacking law enforcement officers. But at a time when leadership was desperately needed, Newsom was nowhere to be found.

Giving the badge a bad name

From the Orange County Register, we get this story about an LAPD sergeant who, after a night of drinking, got into his Silverado truck and hit a 19-year-old pedestrian in Tustin. Then he left him to die in the street.

Carlos Gonzalo Coronel, 40, of Buena Park has also been charged with a felony enhancement for allegedly causing great bodily injury. Coronel previously admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in 2011, court records show.

He never called 911, either.

I don't usually include these kinds of stories in the West Coast, Messed Coast™, but when it shocks the conscience, it's a must.

Antifa: straight, no chaser, no ICE

Portland's Antifa community, including a sitting city councilor, is upset that Portland Police arrested the rioters while they were attempting to set the ICE building on fire.

Wait, arrested?

For the past week, Portland Police have been monitoring Antifa activity at the ICE facility in the South Waterfront neighborhood near downtown Portland. That activity involves vandalism, fire setting, and mayhem.

Since the weekend "peaceful" "No Kings" protest, when protesters attacked the ICE HQ, 16 people have been arrested. Two men were arrested by federal ICE agents for assault.

Are you not entertained?

Seattle's "Naked Bike Ride" is happening this weekend. And get ready for Portland's events twice this summer, on July 26 and August 9.

These events are a confluence of the left's favorite fads: deviancy, cycling, shocking family neighborhoods on purpose, and desensitizing the population to their psychosocial problems with the aim of breeding another generation of people afflicted with paraphilic infantilism.

Peak Tranny

The Oregon State House of Representatives opened its day's session with some dance stylings of two trans people who looked as if they hadn't actually rehearsed the gig.

🚨 BREAKING: A circus Drag Show is happening on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives right now.



I wish I could tell you this is AI folks, but it is very …very real.



If this isn’t a perfect illustration of how much of a joke the Democrat-led Oregon government is, I… pic.twitter.com/gviDuihQWT — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) June 18, 2025

Blowing off a little steam

This week's entry comes from Seattle-based reporter Jonathan Choe. He's been covering the Antifa antics since he went independent a few years ago, and has come to this conclusion after observing the wilding on the streets.

True or false? My apologies in advance to Star Wars fans. pic.twitter.com/wRnrstTJbQ — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 20, 2025

They haven't ruined everything — yet

We're honored to be featured on @golfdigest's latest list of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses!



Pacific Dunes - #2

Bandon Dunes - #9

Bandon Trails - #11

Old Macdonald - #14

Sheep Ranch - #27



Read the full list from Golf Digest → https://t.co/NViHaEjEpy pic.twitter.com/1gI859cJWL — Bandon Dunes (@BandonDunesGolf) June 9, 2025

At PJ Media's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report we not only tell you what's going on, we tell you what it means. Instead of being lectured by "our betters" that taking out dams is the best thing for a fish, we tell you why that claim is bunk. We do our best to earn your trust with our opinion journalism.

