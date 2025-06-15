'Oregon Man' Takes 'U.S. Senate Hall of Shame' Lead After Contemptuous Take on Minnesota Shooter

While investigators were still sorting out what happened in the Minnesota shootings — when the blood was barely dry at the crime scenes, much less cleaned up — a desperate U.S. senator fired a most contemptible shot at Republicans.It wasn't just beneath the honor of a senator, it was beneath contempt.

It’s even worse than Minnesota lawmaker Erin Murphy, who just this week — after free health care for illegal aliens was voted down — accused Republicans of “putting a gun to the head” of a woman who, mere days later, was fatally targeted in a shooting carried out by an appointee of Democrat Minnesota Governor Tampon Tim.

MN Dem State Senator earlier this week talking about Dem Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy pic.twitter.com/cxLFZba7Sq — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 14, 2025

The message sent by Senator Ron Wyden on X exceeds the stupidity of even silly Alex Padilla, the Gavin Newsom-appointed California senator who rushed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in front of her security team to have his moment of fame. Nobody knew who he was (except his wife), and security figured he was a crazed leftist loon (correct) who had a score to settle (correct) and wanted his moment in the limelight (correct). It was much like a drunk college student who thinks it would be like, hilarious, you guys, to moon the dean at graduation, or to talk glowingly about civilizational jihad in a graduate-level theology seminar at a Bible college.

On the Kilmar Arbego Garcia Scale of Dumbassery, it could score worse than Chris Van Hollen's margarita summit with an MS-13 gangster or Senator Chris Coons's vote against the Laken Riley Act "because it includes provisions that would encourage wasteful lawsuits." Let us pause for a moment and appreciate a Democrat, bought and paid for by the trial lawyers lobby, waxing apoplectic about lawsuits.

Wyden's take could, after the Soviet and East German judges weigh in, score worse than Cory Booker's Spartacus moment.

At the very least, it will go down as a top contender in the annals of the "well, this didn't age well" hall of shame.

The senator from the West Coast, Messed Coast™ state of Oregon credulously wrote:

This was a targeted political assassination. Every single Republican needs to condemn this violence before more people end up dead.

By the time of publication of this post, he still hadn't taken it down.

And he still hasn't taken it down. Wow. https://t.co/YmBHlrFunM — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 15, 2025

Let's go to the political riot and violence tote board, shall we?

It must have been a right winger who conceived of the at least three assassination plots—one was nearly successful—against Donald Trump. Hamas loons on college campuses must have been right wingers. It must have been some right winger and not a Bernie Bro who targeted Republicans, including congressional staffer Zack Barth, lobbyist Matt Mika, and Congressman Steve Scalise (nearly killing him) in 2017.

Where, in the name of torching Teslas, firebombing Josh Shapiro’s governor’s mansion, Antifa, BLM, Days of Rage, anti-ICE tirades, “Cop City” riots, and pro-Hamas rallies after October 7—not to mention the endless stream of anti-police mayhem, George Floyd worship, and Michael Brown martyrdom—does this hapless senator get the idea that it’s the right wing driving political violence?January 6? The information operation run by the FBI, CIA, and USAID as a color revolution to create chaos and get rid of Donald Trump? That one? Four people died that day. They were all Trump supporters and two were ended by cops, Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland. The other two were overcome by chemical spray and munitions targeting them by cops.

Try harder, senator. I'd tell you to go spike a tree or target an ICE agent, you weirdo, but your political allies already have.

On a side note, the 76-year-old Wyden lives in New York with his second wife and second set of kids, who are now 18. The "senator from Oregon" moved to New York years ago when he became smitten with a much younger woman, a bookstore owner, and they eventually married. From then on, all pretense that he was Oregon's senator was skillfully obscured by staffers who used the elastic Senate calendar to make sure the tax man considered him "domiciled" in Oregon.

On the Maxine Waters 0-10 scale of residential skullduggery, he's a 20.

And on the 0-10 scale of believability, Ron Wyden, in this instance, rates a -20.

Isn't it nice to get a little balance in your news? We call out the people who push narrative over facts on the ground and we start with the presumption that President Trump isn't an ogre hellbent on destroying the country. It's a small ask, actually, but you would be shocked at how many news organizations fail to note that if he wanted to destroy the country, he could have done it by now.

