BREAKING: Court Rules on Trump's LA National Guard Deployment

An appeals court has once more ruled that the president of the United States does have the authority to keep the National Guard deployed in Los Angeles to put down the dangerous, and even deadly, anti-ICE riots.

Advertisement

A federal appeals court issued the decision in favor of Donald Trump late Thursday, blocking District Judge Charles Breyer’s order to put California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has largely sided with the anti-immigration crazies, back in control of the National Guard in LA. Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney shared screenshots of the decision and noted that it was unanimous, with a Joe Biden appointee joining in with two Trump appointees on the decision.

The decision stated, “We also conclude that the other stay factors — irreparable harm to Defendants, injury to Plaintiffs, and the public interest — weigh in Defendants’ favor. Thus, we grant the motion for a stay pending appeal.”

The judicial panel found Newsom’s claims of the National Guard escalating the situation and interfering with law enforcement were “too speculative.” The lack of proof for the complaints against Trump led the judges to rule in Trump’s favor.

BREAKING: A federal appeals court just UNANIMOUSLY BLOCKED Judge Breyer’s order requiring President Trump to give control of the California National Guard back to Gavin Newsom — INDEFINITELY. pic.twitter.com/eIZJrfxQoz — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 20, 2025

Advertisement

Read Also: ICE Raided a Food Plant. Americans Rushed to Apply for Opened-Up Jobs.

Rioters in the city obstructed immigration law enforcement, violently assaulted officers, looted businesses, torched cars, and generally behaved like domestic terrorists. A dead body was even found in one riot zone on June 10, though it seems that the cause of death has yet to be released publicly. In any case, the LA riots obviously demanded a swift and serious response before the whole city descended into chaos.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.