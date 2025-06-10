BREAKING: Dead Body Found in L.A. Riot Zone

Those “mostly peaceful” leftist protests in Los Angeles are not only violent, but they also have reportedly turned deadly.

Close to businesses looted in downtown L.A. by the radical leftist protesters whom Democrat California officials and media are defending, a dead body was found. Details have yet to be released, but the corpse was found in the midst of an area that was trashed by the anti-ICE, anti-Trump rioters.

The shocking story about the dead body comes after Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Trump and the Department of Defense for taking over and sending in the California National Guard to deal with the increasingly violent and dangerous riots in the Los Angeles area. Newsom, who has broken multiple federal laws, arrogantly challenged the administration to arrest him.

Now it appears the riots might have cost at least one person‘s life. KTLA5 L.A. reported on the few details released and explained that the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing:

Police were called to the area of West 3rd Street and Broadway shortly after 1:30 a.m., where they found the unresponsive man, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA. Video showed investigators at the scene standing next to the man, who was lying on his back wearing a red sweatshirt.

The intersection where the body was found included a T-Mobile store that the insane rioters looted.

The Trump administration and state and local authorities are in a struggle over putting down the riots, as protests spread across the country in Democrat cities, tending toward a repeat of the 2020 summer of love and mostly peaceful rioting — unless the crackdown is swift and harsh.

