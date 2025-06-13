West Coast, Messed Coast™ LA Riot Edition, Where All Californians Ask, 'Senator Who?'

Greetings, and welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where, until Israeli strikes took him off the old-timey front pages, millions of Californians wondered: Who's that guy being arrested who said he was our senator?

Welcome to the Summer of Love, L.A. Riots Edition™, where hundreds of people have been arrested, Gov. Gavin Newsom sued to stop the president from federalizing the National Guard so he can get rid of the only people guarding the federal buildings, and where the mayor in charge of this mess consorted with the rioters.

That's a lot. But, wait, there's more! Let's go!

Noem more back-up

Department of Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem brought her badassery and glam squad (no hate, she's hot) to Los Angeles, where she says she personally observed some of the federal warrant service and arrest operations by FBI, DHS, HSI, and ICE.

Besides Alex Padilla lunging toward the DHS Secretary and getting dragged away because he didn't identify himself as a U.S. senator, and no one could pick him out of a senate police line-up, Noem told the reporters at a presser that they might want to ask the California governor why he pulled the CHP back-up from her detail.

She read Newsom like he was today's paper:

I will say these operations have been much more difficult because of Los Angeles and California's sanctuary policies. SB54 has been difficult for us, and we don't have the backup of your local law enforcement. That's put our officers in danger. In fact, even this morning we had highway patrol [CHP] that we were working with — I was talking to officers, they were so happy that we were here and they were grateful that we were here interdicting with these criminals — and then the governor found out that I was here and he pulled them off [my detail] and told them to go back home and to not cooperate with us anymore. So, if you don't think your governor is being political, he gets up every single day and the first hat he puts on is the political one, and then he makes a decision that's best for him and his family, and then he makes a decision that's best for what his future is, and then maybe 10 or 15 steps down the line, he'll decide what's best for his people. That's what your governor does.

It was at this presser that Alex Padilla (My Turn, Commiefornia), the installed Democrat in charge of a U.S. Senate seat, was introduced to his constituents by becoming a security risk at a presser. Padilla shouted and attempted to get in front of the cameras with Noem but was immediately hauled away by officers. The officers were providing security to address things like what Padilla did. Apparently, senators are supposed to wear pins so stuff like this doesn't happen.

Related: The West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Team Up for a Terror Attack

When they found out the crazy man pushing the cops was a senator, they smoothed the wrinkles out of his shirt and let him go. Noem got in touch with him later and they met. She told Fox News that all he had to do was call her office and make an appointment.

That's not what this was about, however. Based on the immediate response by Chuck Schumer, Lyin' Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell, this was a pre-planned stunt to torpedo the Trump Administration's immigration ops.

It didn't work. Even CNN wasn't buying it.

Gut punch for Gavin

Gavin Newsom has let his true colors show through this week — to the extent that he can be real, that is. He gave a speech that was fraught with technical issues but substantively differed little Joe Biden's red speech a few years back.

Let's see if I can summarize: Donald Trump's Hitler, Mussolini, Pol Pot, and, oh, he's a dictator because he does dictator-y things and stuff.

Thank you for your input, Gavin, now please allow the leader of the free world to get back to his job.

That bimboglio wasn't Newsom's only black eye of the week. Newsom is suing Trump over federalizing of the National Guard. He lost the first skirmish.

In the back of his mind, however, the man who wants to be president and keep the radicals in charge is side-eyeing his dwindling 52-seat congressional delegation.

As we mentioned in a recent West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, California lost another 100,000 people who fled the high costs and losses of freedom. Governor Lock Down also may see many more "residents" of California flee from the stepped up immigration enforcement. In 2021, California lost one congressional seat because of the outmigration, including Newsom's in-laws. In 2019, the Center for Immigration Studies ran the numbers and determined that California would lose another seat if illegal aliens left the state. Each seat represents 761,000 people.

The next census is in five years. This should be interesting.

In another body blow to Newsom, Trump then signed legislation removing EPA waivers from California and more than a dozen other states that signed on to get rid of gas-powered cars and form a cartel over emissions standards. Take that, you freedom-sucking dictator.

Send in the Marines

The seven hundred Marines moved from Twenty Nine Palms to L.A. have been relatively quiet because they've been training for police work and waiting for orders. Should the commies start blowing things up again, the president may send them in to provide back up to the National Guard.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™— Woke-Slayer Trump Scores Victory In War on Gas Cars! Gavin Newsom Hardest Hit

From CBS News:

The Marine Corps battalion deployed to Los Angeles has finished its training for duty at the Los Angeles protests and could be deployed by Friday, according to the Department of Defense. The 700 Marines, based at Twentynine Palms, a city about 140 miles east of L.A., will join the roughly 2,100 California National Guard soldiers protecting federal buildings and personnel during the ICE protests that started on June 6, the U.S. Northern Command said in a statement Wednesday night. The National Guard troops "can and have accompanied ICE on missions, but they are not a part of the operations. Title 10 forces do not do law enforcement functions. They protect; they don't participate," the U.S. Northern Command wrote.

In the meantime, the president is currently considering invoking the Insurrection Act to get more latitude in using the federal troops.

President Trump said earlier this week, "If we weren't there and I didn't bring in the National Guard and the Marines, you have a city that is burning to the ground." Anyone who saw the 2020 Summer of Love — George Floyd Edition™ knows this is true.

Apple would like rioters to know

This is what happens when you loot an Apple Store.

Shot:

Apple store in downtown LA being looted tonight pic.twitter.com/3k5i7wKiSG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2025

Chaser:

Alarms blaring on multiple iPhones that were taken from the Apple store in downtown LA

Displays on the devices read

“Please return to Apple Tower Theatre

This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.” pic.twitter.com/rhMiaRXA9z — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2025





It's a family affair

When I thought of that title, my thoughts immediately went to Sly and the Family Stone leader Sylvester Stewart, aka "Sly Stone," who died at the age of 82 this week. But his death was followed by Beach Boys musical genius Brian Wilson, who died at the age of 82 this week.

I'm beginning to wonder if we may have to start an 82 Club to go along with the 27 Club.

It's a family affair, part deux

One of the rioters who was arrested this week in Los Angeles was allegedly throwing objects down on cops trapped on the 101 freeway.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Relying on the Kindness of Criminals Is No Way to Be a Cop, Lady

She works for a city councilwoman at L.A. city hall. She was arrested with her twin sister. Read my story about the radicals running the insane asylum When the Rioters Work at City Hall and Try to Kill Cops, LA, You've Got a Problem.

And Dad? He bailed out his babies. He works for — read it and be amazed.

Electric vehicle acid test

One of the concerns I had, after L.A. rioters hailed Waymo self-driving electric cars to park themselves in the middle of the 101 and then set them on fire, was that Waymo self-driving electric cars could be hailed to park themselves in the middle of the 101 where they could be set on fire. I wrote about it in Even Incinerated Robo Taxis Know a Riot When They 'See' One, and They Saw EVERYTHING. Vodkapundit did, too, in his great piece, How the Rioters Blew It.

These cars are turned into clouds of toxic gas when set on fire. For protesters/rioters/terrorists, it's a two-fer. The cars drive themselves to the scene of the riot, and rioters keep cops and firefighters away while bad guys and innocents alike take in the poisonous gas.

This idea was road-tested in Seattle because of course it was. Terrorists ride e-scooters to the scene of the planned riot and then set the lithium-ion batteries on fire, creating a toxic cloud.

JUST IN:



This is the scene in Seattle Washington, tonight where antifa is gathering and piling electric scooters outside of a federal building.



I expect that they will set those on fire within the hours.



pic.twitter.com/sLBNh20rRr — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 11, 2025

These dirtbags are why people can't have nice things and live peaceful lives.

What a meth

This word from the U.S. Attorney in California's Central District, Bill Essayli's office:

A San Fernando Valley man pleaded guilty [this week] to a federal criminal charge for possessing two suitcases containing more than a dozen clothing items – including a cow pajama onesie – caked in methamphetamine while preparing to board a flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Australia late last year. Raj Matharu, 31, of Northridge, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He remains free on $10,000 bond. […] Matharu attempted to travel from Los Angeles to Sydney via airplane. He carried with him two suitcases filled with clothing that had been coated with nearly 1.1 kilograms (2.4 pounds) of methamphetamine.

Essayli's office also charged the guy handing out ballistic masks to rioters that cost nearly $60 apiece. Do you suppose that guy may tell them where he got all that money to buy and hand out those masks?

Before I go

On Saturday, I participated in the Portland Rose Parade. I rode a float with former Rose Festival Princesses (yes, princesses, and don't you forget it!), waved at smiling people with their children, and only saw a few snarky t-shirts. I haven't seen this Portland in years, and I was delighted that my home town looks more like it used to before the unrest and riots from 2016 to 2021.

That said, I kept my hands on my pepper spray at all times to make sure that when Antifa showed up to assault me, they wouldn't go unpunished. They didn't show up.

Antifa has been very quiet in Portland even as other cities blow up. Yes, the monkey wrenchers have tried to set the ICE office on fire, but there are no riots.

I'll be writing about this.

🎶Letters! We get letters—and comments!🎶





Dear Victoria,

Thank you for your well written, succinct, and entertaining article, "L.A Mayor's Damning Response to Riots PROVES She is All-In on Rioters' Extortion Racket. " What a shame that the people who truly need to read about this will never set eyes on it. Instead, they will probably continue to get their news from the MSM if and until they wise up. But, keep writing it!

Blessings, Jake

P.S. I am not in LA presently, but it is where I make my home when I'm in the States. LA is such a great city and I continue to weep over what politician like Bass and Newsom are doing to our great California. I pray that things like these riots will help enough people to wake up and vote these bunglers out of office.

Thank you, Jake. We soldier on undeterred here at PJ Media!

