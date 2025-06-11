Karoline Leavitt Goes Beast Mode on Reporter Defending Violent Rioters

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came out swinging Tuesday, delivering a sharp and unapologetic rebuke to a reporter who seemed more interested in political theater than the brutal reality unfolding on the streets of Los Angeles. During a tense back-and-forth in the briefing room, Leavitt swiftly dismantled the reporter’s attempt to reframe the ongoing anti-ICE riots as mostly “peaceful protests,” making it clear that the administration isn’t buying the media’s favorite narrative. While Los Angeles burns and law enforcement officers are under siege, the reporter seemed preoccupied with downplaying the violence.

“Why is [President Trump] not out saying all peaceful protestors will be protected?” the reporter asked, suggesting that Trump’s focus on law and order somehow overshadowed the right to protest.

Leavitt didn’t let the premise slide.

“I think two things can be important at the same time,” she replied firmly. “The president… supports the right of Americans to peacefully protest. He supports the First Amendment. But that is not the majority of the behavior that we have seen taking place in Los Angeles.”

She went on to lay out the facts that corporate media outlets often downplay: “We have seen mobs of violent rioters and agitators assaulting law enforcement officers, assaulting our federal immigration authorities.”

“So you're saying the majority have not been peaceful, the majority have been violent?” the reporter asked.

But, Leavitt didn’t flinch.

“I just read for you the arrest numbers,” she fired back. “We’ve arrested nearly 400 illegal aliens alone—just illegal aliens—who have been arrested in these riots since June 6th.”

The reporter tried to downplay the scale, noting that “thousands” had taken to the streets since the unrest began.

Leavitt was ready. “Yeah, and we’ve had hundreds of people who have assaulted law enforcement officers,” she said sharply. “Are you saying that that’s appropriate behavior? Are you saying that the president shouldn’t take action?”

Caught off guard, the reporter tried to walk it back: “No, no, I’m not saying that at all.”

But by that point, Leavitt had already made her case—and it hit hard.

“The Democrat governor and the Democrat mayor of Los Angeles have failed their citizens,” she declared. “And the majority of Americans, the majority of Californians do not want to see law enforcement officers being assaulted in the streets.”

She credited President Trump for stepping in where local leaders had failed. “Thankfully, the president took action and stepped in to protect our federal law enforcement agents, to protect federal buildings, to protect the federal mission of deporting illegal criminals off of our streets.”

And that effort, she promised, was just getting started.

“That mission will continue every day as far as we’re concerned,” Leavitt concluded.

The message couldn’t have been clearer—or more forcefully delivered: The Trump administration will not sit on its hands while lawless mobs tear through American cities, attack federal agents, and trample the rule of law. Karoline Leavitt’s fiery defense of the president’s actions made it clear that this White House has zero patience for media gaslighting when it comes to violent left-wing agitators. It’s absolutely sick.

