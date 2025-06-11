You Have to See Sen. John Kennedy Nuke Maxine Waters and Gavin Newsom

I know I just wrote about Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), but man, he’s done it again. This time, he mocked the mental state of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), torched Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), and ridiculed the media’s desperate spin on the riots engulfing Democrat-run cities.

“All of this is why the aliens won’t talk to us,” Kennedy quipped, with a straight face. “Um... I, I mean, I, I see what you see, what the American people see. I mean no disrespect to Congresswoman Waters, but somebody needs to tell her that the voices in her head are not real.”

Kennedy then turned his focus to the media’s insistence that the ongoing unrest is somehow “mostly peaceful.”

“I’ve listened to so many of my colleagues and members of the media say that these are mostly peaceful protests,” he said. “That’s like saying that Harvey Weinstein is mostly a feminist because he didn’t rape every woman who came into his office. He only raped some of them.”

From there, Kennedy zeroed in on Newsom, accusing him of being more concerned with ideology than with the safety of everyday Americans.

“In terms of Governor Newsom, he’s flip-flopped a lot, Sean, on issues, but the governor’s been very consistent on one thing: his antipathy toward the lives and feelings of ordinary Americans, including public safety,” Kennedy said.

He didn’t stop there. “Governor Newsom is — the record shows this — he’s the dictionary definition of weenie,” Kennedy jabbed. “He thinks cops are a bigger problem than criminals. He thinks if a cop has to shoot a criminal, it’s automatically and always the cop’s fault. But if a criminal shoots a cop, it’s automatically and always the gun’s fault.”

Kennedy concluded with a simple truth that many Americans instinctively understand, but the left refuses to accept. “Here’s a tip,” he said. “Cops will leave you alone unless you do illegal stuff. That’s what we’re seeing in California.”

Sen. John Kennedy has a message for Maxine Waters: "I mean no disrespect to Congresswoman Waters, but somebody needs to tell her that the voices in her head are not real." 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/CoZsYUZZkU — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 11, 2025

As usual, Kennedy didn’t just make his point — he drove it in with a sledgehammer. His takedown of California’s flailing leadership wasn’t just entertaining; it was a brutal dose of reality wrapped in Southern charm and biting wit. Only Kennedy could eviscerate the media’s “mostly peaceful” nonsense with a one-liner and then turn around and torch Maxine Waters’ grip on reality in the same breath.

Kennedy speaks the kind of unfiltered truth that most Republicans are too scared to touch, and it resonates because it’s exactly what millions of Americans are thinking. While the left trips over itself trying to appease criminals and rewrite basic reality, Kennedy keeps pointing to the obvious: law and order matter, facts matter, and the people running these cities are completely out of their depth. That’s what makes him so effective — he cuts through the noise and exposes the left’s madness for what it is.

