Gavin Newsom Humiliated Himself, and It Was Awesome

Let’s talk about a day that California Governor Gavin Newsom would probably like to erase from memory. Tuesday was an absolute trainwreck for the Golden State’s fearless leader, marked by technical blunders, shameless begging, and a string of outright lies that would make even the most seasoned politician blush. If you thought Newsom’s leadership couldn’t sink any lower, buckle up, because this was a masterclass in humiliation.

Riots are tearing through the city over federal immigration enforcement, yet Newsom can’t even bring himself to condemn the violence. Instead, he’s pointing fingers at President Trump while dodging accountability for the mayhem on his watch. He thinks this is going to be his ticket to the Democratic nomination for president in 2028, and potentially the White House.

The real disaster unfolded when Newsom decided to play big shot with a televised address to bash Trump. Desperate for airtime, he stooped to groveling at the feet of Fox News’ Sean Hannity, practically begging for coverage. Hannity even aired the pathetic plea on live TV.

“Governor Newsom just texted me and was asking me whether or not we will be taking some of his press conference at the bottom of the hour...”

HUMILIATING: Gavin Newsom texted Sean Hannity begging him to carry his remarks live! pic.twitter.com/23LGxe18WC https://t.co/HF7NtWdaDD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

Talk about embarrassing—California’s governor reduced to texting a conservative host for a spotlight. Sad!

But the humiliation didn’t stop there. When the moment finally arrived for Newsom to spew his anti-Trump tirade, the audio feed spectacularly failed. That’s right—his grand speech, meant to be a scathing takedown, was reduced to garbled nonsense that no one could hear.

🚨 #BREAKING: Governor Newsom’s “MAJOR ADDRESS is ALREADY a massive failure, as they DIDN’T TURN THE MIC ON



NO OUTLETS have an audio feed, as Newsom tries speaking on national TV



He runs his livestreams just as well as well as he runs his state! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bHIUV5YUpD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom's staff can't even set up a stream properly as his "Major Announcement" has NO AUDIO.



If they can't do this correct, what makes anyone believe they can run California at all?



EMBARRASSING! pic.twitter.com/4V2XoCSW5Q — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

Even when the audio situation was fixed, Newsom sounded hoarse and unhinged, like a man on the verge of a meltdown. If this was his attempt to look like a leader, it was a catastrophic flop. The technical difficulties turned his address into a punchline, ensuring his message—whatever it was—fell on deaf ears.

And what about the content of that ill-fated speech? Pure fiction. Newsom ranted about federal agents allegedly jumping out of unmarked vans to “grab people” in a “heavily Latino suburb” and raiding businesses, claiming a pregnant U.S. citizen and a 4-year-old were detained. “Families separated, friends, quite literally, disappearing,” he croaked, painting a dystopian picture straight out of a Hollywood script.

Conveniently, he offered zero evidence for these wild claims, and couldn’t explain how any of these allegations justify burning up cars, assaulting police officers, and looting businesses.

And let’s not forget his attempt to rewrite history by claiming California handles unrest “regularly” with its own law enforcement—until, of course, Trump supposedly swooped in to ruin everything with tear gas, rubber bullets, and National Guard deployments. Newsom even had the audacity to call the deployment of 2,000 Guard members “illegal” and a “brazen abuse of power,” accusing Trump of inflaming the situation “on purpose.” As we’ve explained before, the power of the president to federalize the National Guard has been long established.

This wasn’t just a speech—it was a flailing performance packed with lies, tech glitches, and the pathetic spectacle of Newsom groveling for airtime from a network he usually sneers at. He tried to cast himself as California’s last line of defense, but what the country saw was a dishonest, unsteady politician who can’t even handle a live broadcast, let alone a crisis. And if Newsom thinks he can ride these anti-ICE riots into a successful presidential campaign, he’s got another thing coming.

