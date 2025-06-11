WATCH: Sen. John Kennedy Savages Dem Leaders Over Riots in His Special Way

By now, you know how much I love it when Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) does his thing. He can destroy a left-wing witness in a Senate hearing and expose the incompetence of a Democrat-nominated judge with his unique brand of vicious southern charm.

Advertisement

Kennedy didn’t mince words during a recent Fox News appearance, offering a blunt and unfiltered take on the chaos unfolding in Los Angeles and the failure of Democrat leaders to get it under control. In classic Kennedy fashion, he framed the situation with a cutting metaphor that left little room for interpretation.

"I think all those people [Democrats] need to pop a Zoloft and relax a little bit," Kennedy began.

“I don’t think this situation is especially complicated. You don’t need to be an astrophysicist to figure it out. We’ve got a wolf problem in Los Angeles. They’re not peaceful protesters, they’re wolves.”

Kennedy made clear he wasn’t buying into the left’s usual euphemisms for lawlessness. “They’re hurting people. They’re destroying property,” he said. “So you say, ‘Well, where’s the governor?’ Well, the governor is a sheep. Um, he’ll tell you, ‘I’m a sheep.’ He’s a sheep in sheep’s clothing. He thinks cops are a bigger problem than criminals.”

ICYMI: Gavin Newsom Humiliated Himself, and It Was Awesome

He then turned his fire on Los Angeles’s leadership. “So then you say, ‘Well, where’s the mayor of Los Angeles? Maybe she can stop it.’ Well, she’s a sheep too.”

Kennedy dismissed the idea that more weak leadership would fix anything. “More sheep is not going to stop the wolf problem,” he warned. “So the federal government sent in troops and, uh, we’re stopping the wolf problem. Last night was a better night, and tonight will be better still.”

Advertisement

In his view, the issue isn’t rocket science—it’s a matter of political will. “It’s not hard to figure out to me, and I think this is what… I think most Americans are looking at this and going, ‘Stop the wolves.’ And a lot of them are thinking, you know, ‘Nobody’s talking about it, but who’s going to pay for all this?’”

Kennedy wrapped up with a question many taxpayers are now asking themselves. “Who’s going to pay for all this destruction? Are we going to get the bill? That’s the way I see it.”

We’ve got a wolf problem in Los Angeles.



Sheep like Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass think cops are a bigger problem than criminals—so the federal government sent in the troops to solve it. pic.twitter.com/BNxncTeaXr — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 10, 2025

It’s absolutely mind-boggling how Democrats are twisting themselves into knots attacking President Trump for doing what any rational leader would do—send in the National Guard to restore order. What kind of lunatic logic says, “No thanks” to help while your city is being looted and burned? To the average American watching the chaos—assaults on police officers, stores smashed up, and foreign flags being waved in the streets—this anti-Guard posture from the Democrats looks completely unhinged.

As we’ve previously reported, this isn’t a fringe opinion. A solid 59% of likely voters back sending in the National Guard, and yes, even 37% of Democrats supported it. That’s not a fluke. That’s called reality setting in. Most Americans still have some grasp of common sense, even if their elected officials don’t.

Advertisement

It’s no coincidence that after Trump made the offer, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass suddenly discovered the backbone to impose a curfew on Tuesday night, and why Gov. Gavin Newsom is talking modestly tougher about violence and destruction. And while things didn’t magically calm down overnight, the move likely prevented things from getting worse. The real problem here isn’t Trump’s response—it’s the fact that Democrat leaders are more afraid of upsetting the far-left than protecting their own cities.

In times like these, staying informed with reliable, unbiased reporting is crucial. Become a PJ Media VIP to access exclusive content and connect with a community that values truth. Your support makes our work possible. Get 60% off with code FIGHT. Sign up now!