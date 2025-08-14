Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Scheme Just Hit a Snag

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's aggressive campaign to redraw the state's congressional maps has hit a bit of a snag.

As PJ Media readers know, Newsom — clearly auditioning for the 2028 presidential race — has been posturing in response to Texas Republicans’ redistricting efforts by threatening to gerrymander California even more than it already is. The irony seems completely lost on him that his own party has long been the worst offender when it comes to gerrymandering. In reality, Texas Republicans are simply working to level a playing field that Democrats had already rigged in their favor.

How likely is it that Newsom can escalate this redistricting war? Well, it turns out that California’s congressional maps aren’t as easy to tamper with as Gavin Newsom would like you to believe.

Thanks to voter-approved reforms in 2008 and 2010, a 14-member Citizens Redistricting Commission — not the state legislature — has exclusive authority over drawing district lines. Additionally, the state's constitution explicitly forbids mid-decade redistricting unless it’s amended.

That means Newsom and his Democrat allies can’t just sit down, cook up a new gerrymandered map, and ram it through. Any change to the commission’s authority or timeline requires amending Article XXI of the state constitution — a process that would involve more than a rubber stamp from the legislature.

To pull it off, Newsom is plotting a multi-step maneuver: pushing a legislatively referred constitutional amendment onto the ballot in a special November election to temporarily suspend the commission and allow a new map to be drawn mid-cycle.

"We'll fight fire with fire," Newsom said. "We'll assert ourselves, and we'll punch above our weight, and it will have profound impacts on the national outcome, not just here in the state of California."

Newsom is essentially asking voters to dismantle the very safeguards they approved to prevent this kind of political power grab — all so Democrats can squeeze a few more safe seats out of an already one-party state.

Will it work? As recent polling reveals, a significant majority of California voters prefer maintaining the state's independent redistricting commission rather than returning map-drawing power to partisan lawmakers.

Newsom’s plan is far from a sure thing. Polling shows most Californians oppose giving politicians the power to draw districts, fearing partisan abuse.

Democrats won’t sit back quietly, but the state’s independent redistricting system remains popular, creating a major obstacle for Newsom’s effort to blunt GOP gains in Texas. His proposed overhaul risks backlash and faces steep legal and procedural hurdles. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are charging ahead with their own redistricting push, setting up a coast-to-coast fight that could decide control of the U.S. House in 2026.

If Newsom thought this stunt would make him look like a bold leader, he may end up with egg on his face instead. Californians may be deep-blue voters, but they’re not blind to the dangers of letting politicians carve up districts for partisan gain — especially when they voted to take that power away in the first place.

In the end, Newsom’s gambit could backfire spectacularly, leaving him politically bruised, California’s safeguards intact, and the GOP in a stronger position heading into 2026.

