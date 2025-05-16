West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Relying on the Kindness of Criminals Is No Way to Be a Cop, Lady

The first thing you must understand to live in the cities on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ is that to survive, you should appreciate the known unknowns.

To appreciate the nature of the nutters who have been set upon the streets to wallow, blackout, or become the tranq'd tacos is to be forewarned. You need to know that their brains are currently short-circuited, so you can't predict what these drugged-out humans, mostly men, are capable of. But you should be ready. Weapon ready, head on a swivel, and all that.

One should assume the worst for the best possible outcome.

And that's just to prepare you to go shopping at Pioneer Place in Portland, the Pike Place Market area in Seattle, and Union Square in San Francisco.

The rule of thumb is this: If you wouldn't let your children play there or your mother shop there, your city's got a problem.

I never thought of Huntington Beach as being a gangland or that the leader of the Sinaloa cartel would be living in comfort near the state capital in Oregon, but here we are.

Democrats, embracing their DEI programs and hug-a-thug programs, have made the streets and some suburbs very dangerous places.

This brings us to Fountain Valley, Calif., in our first stop of this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ tour.

Depending upon the kindness of criminals

A Fountain Valley police officer found out the hard way that when you draw your pistol, you should make sure the bad guy can't reach it, and, when given a chance, you should use it, sister.

The Orange County Register reports that the officer drew her pistol when a crazed bad guy came to her patrol car window. It was, in effect, another Michael Brown (Ferguson, Mo.) situation.

Fountain Valley Police released the photo this week following the January attack.

Said bad guy, while crazily spewing made-up Bible verses, wrestled away the female officer's gun during a struggle, though she had MULTIPLE CHANCES TO SHOOT HIM.

"Please don't shoot me," she begged the spun-up, drugged-out weirdo. You can see the full video on YouTube.

Fountain Valley, California.



A man fleeing police wrestled a female police officer's gun away from her. Fellow officer arrives and puts him down.



I support our men and women in blue 100% but this female officer is in the wrong line of work.



She essentially handed him her… pic.twitter.com/awvAvbCinY — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) May 15, 202

The suspect then attempted to steal the DEI cop's vehicle, and another officer ran over and shot him.

Fountain Valley Police released badge cam footage from a officer involved shooting in January.



The suspect physically disarmed the female police officer of her Sig P320 with a Type 2 LED RMR & Surefire X300U then the male officer shot him after the suspect got into the female… pic.twitter.com/8U2LgbehRg — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 15, 2025

I cannot wait to find out what my friend Andrew Branca has to say about this one. Oy.

And I hope that female officer is riding a desk somewhere now, preferably at home.

Mendendez miracle

The Menendez parent-killers have received a break from an L.A. judge who this week reduced the brothers' sentences to make them eligible for release under California's "youthful offender" law.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers’ sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life on Tuesday, making them eligible for parole under California’s youthful offender law. The law gives people convicted of crimes committed under the age of 26 the opportunity to be considered for release if they have shown they have matured and been rehabilitated.

The two could get a parole hearing as soon as next month.

Gavin Newsom's presidential epiphany

Speaking of those drugged-out "homeless" people on the streets of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, Gavin Newsom has just recently discovered that they might be a problem — for his presidential aspirations, that is.

This week, he declared that California's homeless programs were a "national model." Yes, you may insert a laugh track right here. But I've done it for you.

The Republican candidate for governor, aka breath of fresh air, Steve Hilton, says, "Gavin Newsom's unhinged, performative rant blaming everyone else for California's shameful homelessness crisis was a pitiful spectacle. In the 7th year of his administration, the 23rd year of his 10-year plan to end homelessness in San Francisco, he says there's nothing he can do. What is he, governor in name only?"

Well spotted, Steve.

Actually, the only other time Gavin Newsom considered homelessness an impediment to his presidential aspirations was when Chinese President Xi came to San Francisco and Gavin cleared the streets for the duration of his stay.

He'll do it for his comrades but not for the rest of us.

Meanwhile, in San Diego a few weeks back.

Investigations have found that all 3 fires started in San Diego last week were started in homeless encampments.



When will California learn? pic.twitter.com/XT4yNEbYz7 — Patriot Lady (@angelwoman501) February 1, 2025

Newsom also declared this week that he would stop giving illegal aliens free health care paid for by California taxpayers. The net effect of this program was to lure more illegal aliens, drug tourists, and Chinese birth tourists.

Fun taker

One of my Road Dawgs (official title of our gang of gals) has a saying about people. In this life, there are fun makers and fun takers.

The tribes are easy to suss out.

In San Diego this week, the autocratic mayor (great job, voters) decided that the city budget just wasn’t big enough to cover the beach fun enjoyed by San Diegans for generations.

Todd Gloria, who’s never met a woke program he doesn’t like, decided to close down the 180 beach fire pits to save money on the budget.

Reverting to type

As I wrote in this story, At This Blistering Pace, Burned Down Parts of L.A. Should Be Rebuilt in...Decades and Decades, L.A.'s post-fire rebuilding efforts are, shall we say, slowing down as predicted.

Whose side are they on?

After finding the leader of the Sinaloa cartel in a manse spitting distance from where they meet, Oregon legislative Republicans thought it might be time to revisit the issue of being a Sanctuary State.

I reported on the bust in last week’s edition, entitled West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Million Dollar Babies, Antifa Terror Edition.

Oregon Catalyst reported the bill was introduced by Republican Alex Skarlatos, who issued a statement after Democrats dunked his bill in a procedural move.

Our communities should not be sanctuaries for murderers, rapists, and other violent criminals. This bill is a common-sense policy that protects Oregonians by holding the most violent criminals accountable. But common sense isn’t very common in Oregon, as my bill never even got a hearing. Allowing state and local law enforcement to work with federal authorities to identify and remove illegal immigrants and foreign terrorists who are charged with some of the most heinous crimes is too popular and pragmatic for Oregon Democrats.

Skarlatos would know a thing or two about terrorism. As a National Guard member, he, along with two of his buddies, stopped a terror attack on the Amsterdam to Paris train in 2015. Clint Eastwood made a movie about them called “The 15:17 to Paris.” Skarlatos played himself.

It would be understandable if, after this, he wondered whose side the Democrats are on.

Gavin's groomers

Catherine writes nearby that it's Mission Accomplished for kid groomers in the state's schools. Here's the latest iteration of the problem that I previously reported in West Coast, Messed Coast™, and, as Catherine notes, it's downright evil.

Last year, groomer California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation banning schools from informing parents about their children’s “gender identities.” That legislation is already bearing rotten fruit, and in Davis, young kids are being groomed into life-altering decisions based on the perverted fantasy of “transgender” ideology. This is child abuse. Gays Against Groomers posted on May 15, “In Davis, CA, schools are secretly letting kids 12+ meet with [trans]gender clinicians—no parental consent. They’re giving out free breast binders and pen!s tucking kits behind parents’ backs! This is happening inside @DJUSD junior high, in so-called ‘Wellness Centers.’”

🎶 Letters, We Get Letters 🎶

And we also get comments.

This one came this week in response to a story your humble correspondent wrote about the lurch to the left (again) in Washington State, where Democrats passed rent control. I wrote about it in the story entitled, "Washington Commies Are Now the Trolls Who Rule the Rental Housing Market."

It's a doozy.

KS

2 days ago

Rent control is an attempt to repeal the law of supply and demand. Maybe next they will try to repeal the law of conservation of energy (unlimited green energy!)

What this does is limit supply - who will invest in rental housing when their income is controlled but not their costs?

Back in the 1980's, Boston repealed rent control because it resulted in massive conversion of rental properties into condos.

But then, forcing people to be dependent on the government for housing and other needs is part of the Communist program.

Blowing off a little steam

Newport Beach guys to one another: hey, man, let's start a band!





They haven’t ruined everything — yet

This looks like the Pacific Northwest. I hope this guy asked the land owners for permission, or else got a frollicking permit from state authorities.

🌿🍄🌼 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚’𝙨 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙨𝙮𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚—𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙝𝙪𝙢 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙨, 𝙘𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙚𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨… pic.twitter.com/9qRfzm5MzJ — 🌹 【J】【a】【m】 ✝️🇺🇸 (@rosejam181920) May 12, 2025