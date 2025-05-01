California Democrats Prove Again That They Care More About Perverts Than Kids

California Democrats can’t help themselves when it comes to choosing adult sexual predators over their underage prey.

For the past few days, the state Assembly Democrats have fought to keep sexual predators from facing felony charges when they approach or victimize 16- and 17-year-old Californians. Republicans want to include much tougher penalties for victims up to the age of 18.

Advertisement

This is the sick state of play in the state of California. Democrats are hell bent making the age of consent as early as possible, want to cut parents out of intimate details of their children at school, and this amoral witches' brew results in these teens being left more vulnerable. And now they want to exempt bad actors from being charged with a felony for wanting to have sex with these underage kids.

Opponents of AB 379 want people who traffic or approach 16- and 17-year-olds to be charged with a felony.

Democrats desperately want to exclude the 16- and 17-year-olds from the bill.

Politico reports that leather-loving San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener is “just floored” by the suggested protections for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Democrats want to remove 16- and 17-year-olds in large part because they fear parents upset about interracial or LGBTQ relationships involving older teens could prompt them to weaponize solicitation laws authored by state Sen. Shannon Grove to include 16- and 17-year-olds after Democrats carved the older teens out of the bill last year.

“Involving older ‘teens.’” Sure.

Politico suggests that protecting 16- and 17-year-olds from sexual predators is some kind of Republican stunt — a wedge to make California Democrats look bad. But bad is as bad does. Democrats did it to themselves.

Most of the Democrats trying to empty prisons of predators and make it harder for them to go back didn’t get the memo from State Sen. Susan Eggman, who was a child counselor.

Advertisement

Eggman used her last floor speech in 2024 before retiring to tell them to stop siding with predators and pedophiles. I wrote about it in West Coast, Messed Coast™: Applaud This Dem Who Tells Her Party 'Enough!' For Protecting Perverts.

I’m done. I don't want people buying little girls anymore. And I’m tired of saying that it’s ok and that we have to protect the men who do it... I’m not doing it anymore.

And she had a lot more to say; indeed, she gave them a lecture of a lifetime. Did anyone listen?

California Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman walks away from the Democrat party.

She says “I’m done!”👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XDwLG9VQvS — American Woman (@AmericanFWoman) March 7, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom told Democrats not to touch this no-win political dilemma but refused to say he’d fight or veto the bill if it failed to protect 16- and 17-year-olds.

“The law should treat all sex predators who solicit minors the same — as a felony, regardless of the intended victim’s age,” Newsom's spokeswoman Izzy Garden told Politico. “Full stop.”

In the legislature on Thursday, so-called Denim Day — the day set aside to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Day — legislators refused to come out on the floor to begin proceedings on this bill because of how stupid and moronic they’d look.

Hello from the California Assembly, where Democratic leaders may or may not try to shut down the latest fight on child sex trafficking.



It’s also Denim Day, which CALeg recognizes every year for Sexual Assault Awareness Month🧵 pic.twitter.com/52FIOTyRkg — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

In fact, as KCRA reporter Ashley Zavala reported, “Multiple sources tell me some Democrats don’t want to recognize Denim Day for Sexual Assault Awareness to avoid discussing the proposed felony for the buyers of 16- and 17-year-olds for sex.”

For Our VIPs: Why Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Life — and Death — Matter

Thursday is the last day to advance bills that have a fiscal impact.

We know 16- and 17-year-olds can sometimes act like adults, but they aren't adults. Someone has to fight for them – even if they don't want it.

Democrats are running out of time to make a choice between their two competing interests: saving perverts and emptying the prisons, or charging child predators of 16- and 17-year-olds with felonies. It's sad that their party's moral abandonment has made this such a tough call for them.

There's a right side and a wrong side.

Stick with the place that takes your morals seriously. Become a PJ Media VIP member. Click this link and join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.